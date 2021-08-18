Mondo Kicks Off Their Godzilla Museum Series with Animated Godzilla

Mondo is kicking off their brand new Godzilla Museum line that will feature new collectibles that will celebrate and capture many Godzilla's throughout the years. This iconic kanji has a very rich history from anime, movies, comics, and much more, and mondo wants to bring them to life from bringing to life his from main looks to even some new artistic interpretations. The line is starting with a trip to the 1970s with Godzilla: The Animated Series. This giant lizard is back with a brand new 8" statue with a towering pose that is even is designed with cel0-like paint. The limited edition statue captures an animated party of this monster's journey and will be a must-have addition for any growing collection. Godzilla: The Animated Series statue from Mondo is priced at $120, set to release in Summer 20211, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Our GODZILLA MUSEUM line of small-scale collectible statues will celebrate all iterations of Godzilla throughout its rich history through media, from its most iconic looks to new artist interpretations. Each set of limited edition statues will be released in groups of three, each representing a variation of Godzilla lore. These roto vinyl/PVC statues will come with a museum-style base and plaque, allowing you to display the figures on or off of the base. Ideally sized at 7.5" tall (8.25" on its base), these statues can fit on any display case, big or small!"

"There is one Godzilla design that has never been officially released… ever, until now that is. Mondo Toys & Collectibles proudly presents our first release in our GODZILLA MUSEUM line, GODZILLA: THE ANIMATED SERIES. This limited edition statue, based off of the iconic series from the 1970s, we took out all of the stops to evoke the series' look and feel, with its full cel-like line art and paint application, painstakingly realized by sculptor Tufan Sezer, designer & painter Hector Arce, and package designer Mike Bonanno."

