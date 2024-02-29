Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mondo Reveals Masters of the Universe 15" Retro Scareglow Figure

Step into the world of Masters of the Universe with Mondo once again as they debut their newest Timed Edition figures

Scareglow is easily one of the coolest villains from the world of the Masters of the Universe franchise. His design helps capture the more eerie and supernatural elements that helped define the series. With his skeletal appearance, ghostly aura, and mastery of dark magic, Scareglow strikes fear into the hearts of He-Man and his allies. Originally introduced as a toy figure by Mattel in the 1980s, Scareglow quickly became a fan favorite that, to this day, captivates fans with his sinister presence and unique design. Well, Scareglow is back as Mondo debuts their new Masters of the Universe Scareglow Soft Vinyl Figure.

Releasing as a Timed Edition figure, this 15" tall baddie enhances the character's original design to a larger size for collectors. Mondo put some eerie detail with this Scareglow as he will have a "slush cast outer body with a fully sculpted, glow-in-the-dark skeleton inside." To make things better, this Masters of the Universe villain will come with a fabric cape, poleaxes, and a swappable glowing head. This is the glowing mightier version of Scareglow that you will want for your MOTU villain collection, which is priced at $265. Masters of the Universe fans have until March 5, 2024, on Mondo, to pre-order one before the window closes. He is expected to arrive in July 2024, and hopefully, more of these enlarged retro releases are on the way. I Have The Power!

Masters of the Universe – Scareglow – Timed Edition

"Mondo is proud to present our first ever Masters of the Universe soft vinyl figure – Scareglow! The 15" Scareglow Soft Vinyl Figure features a slush cast outer body with a fully sculpted, glow-in-the-dark skeleton inside. Articulated at the head and arms, Scareglow comes with swappable glow-in-the-dark heads and poleaxes, plus a posable fabric cape with a wired edge."

