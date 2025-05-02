Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: aliens, mondo

Mondo Reveals New Aliens Soft Vinyl Set Featuring the Mantis Alien

The Colonial Marines are in for a surprise as Mondo has unleashed a wicked new Aliens of vinyl set featuring the Mantis hybrid Xeno

In the early 1990s, Kenner launched the Aliens toy line, transforming the R-rated horror franchise into a surprisingly successful action figure series aimed at kids. Debuting in 1992, the line featured some wild and interesting takes on the iconic Xenomorphs, with variations like the Bull Alien, Snake Alien, and Scorpion Alien. Each of these beauties was designed with its own unique attack gimmicks and animalistic designs. Rather than strictly sticking to the terrifying designs of the films, Kenner leaned into colorful, exaggerated sculpts and heroic human characters like Space Marine versions of Ripley, Hicks, and Bishop.

This popular toy line still has some pretty iconic Xenomorph designs that have stayed alive through games and comics. One of those deadly Xenos was the Mantis, which is now back and bigger than ever with Mondo's new Aliens Deluxe Limited Edition Soft Vinyl figure set. This new Acid Blood release is limited to only 500 pieces and features a 10.5" tall Mantis with a 5" tall Colonial Marine Hicks. Hicks will come with a rocket launcher with shooting projectile and a Facehugger is included. Fans can witness this glorious fight right now and purchase this Aliens set right from Mondo for $200.

Aliens: Mantis Alien (Deluxe Limited Edition) – Acid Blood

"Massive and intricately detailed, the articulated Aliens – Mantis Alien Soft Vinyl Figure features an extendable inner jaw for headbiting unlucky Marines … plus an attachable Facehugger! Restricted to just 500 units, this Deluxe Limited Edition variant also includes an exclusive articulated Corporal Hicks Figure complete with alienatin' bazooka and reloadable missile. Releasing just in time for Alien Day 2025, our first-ever Xenomorph debuts with the metal-melting Acid Blood Variant!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Mantis Alien Soft Vinyl Figure

Face Hugger Accessory

Corporal Hicks Accessory Figure

Bazooka Accessory

Missile Accessory

