Mondo Unveils New Creature from the Black Lagoon Showcase 1/6 Figure 

The Creature from the Black Lagoon comes to life as Mondo unveils their new Showcase 1/6 Scale Timed Edition figure

  • Mondo launches a 1/6 scale Creature from the Black Lagoon figure, packed with iconic accessories.
  • The Gill-man figure offers three heads, a "revenge" torso, and a vintage style base.
  • Available for ten days only, pre-orders start March 11, 2023, for a November 2025 release at $275.
  • A must-have for Universal Monsters fans, featuring cutting-edge design and classic film homage.

Creature from the Black Lagoon is a classic Universal Monster film from 1954 that introduced audiences to the Gill-man. The story follows a scientific expedition to the Amazon, where researchers discover evidence of a prehistoric amphibious creature. However, as they explore this mysterious Black Lagoon, they encounter the Gill-man firsthand. This humanoid amphibian becomes fascinated with one of the scientists, Kay Lawrence. The Creature from the Black Lagoon is a marvelous tale and captures some of the horror in early cinema, and now the Gill-man is back! Mondo is bringing this iconic Universal Monsters character to life with a new Mondo Showcase Timed Edition figure. 

The monster is loaded with accessories, including swappable parts from its sequel film, Revenge of the Creature. Gill-man will come with three swappable head sculpts, a swappable "revenge" torso, a Black Lagoon Fossil Hand, a chain with shackles, and a harpoon stand. Mondo even included a flight stand and an environmental base, which pays homage to the vintage model kits of the 70s. The Creature from the Black Lagoon is 1/6 figure, standing 13" tall, and is only available for ten days starting March 11 – March 21. Pre-orders are already live through Mondo for $275 with a November 2025 release date. 

Creature from the Black Lagoon 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition 

"Our first Mondo Showcase figure of the year has emerged from the Amazon's forbidden depths … Stuffed to the gills with iconic accessories, our definitive Creature from the Black Lagoon 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition features a premium seamless body design with ultrarealistic textures and details."

"Essentially two figures in one, our ultimate version of the Gill-Man comes complete with a swappable REVENGE OF THE CREATURE chest piece and portrait … marking the first time in 1/6 scale for this classic Universal Monsters sequel. But that's not all! This deluxe Timed Edition is available for just ten days and includes a highly detailed environmental base … an homage to vintage model kits of the 70s."

  • Creature from the Black Lagoon Figure
  • Three Extra Portrait
  • Upper Torso Base Stand for Swappable Portraits
  • Two Swappable Chest Piece
  • Two Pairs of Swappable Hands
  • Fossil Hand
  • Harpoon Gun with Stand
  • Chain and Shackle
  • Environmental Base
  • Flight Stand Base

