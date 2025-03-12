Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Creature From The Black Lagoon, mondo, Universal Monsters

Mondo Unveils New Creature from the Black Lagoon Showcase 1/6 Figure

The Creature from the Black Lagoon comes to life as Mondo unveils their new Showcase 1/6 Scale Timed Edition figure

Article Summary Mondo launches a 1/6 scale Creature from the Black Lagoon figure, packed with iconic accessories.

The Gill-man figure offers three heads, a "revenge" torso, and a vintage style base.

Available for ten days only, pre-orders start March 11, 2023, for a November 2025 release at $275.

A must-have for Universal Monsters fans, featuring cutting-edge design and classic film homage.

Creature from the Black Lagoon is a classic Universal Monster film from 1954 that introduced audiences to the Gill-man. The story follows a scientific expedition to the Amazon, where researchers discover evidence of a prehistoric amphibious creature. However, as they explore this mysterious Black Lagoon, they encounter the Gill-man firsthand. This humanoid amphibian becomes fascinated with one of the scientists, Kay Lawrence. The Creature from the Black Lagoon is a marvelous tale and captures some of the horror in early cinema, and now the Gill-man is back! Mondo is bringing this iconic Universal Monsters character to life with a new Mondo Showcase Timed Edition figure.

The monster is loaded with accessories, including swappable parts from its sequel film, Revenge of the Creature. Gill-man will come with three swappable head sculpts, a swappable "revenge" torso, a Black Lagoon Fossil Hand, a chain with shackles, and a harpoon stand. Mondo even included a flight stand and an environmental base, which pays homage to the vintage model kits of the 70s. The Creature from the Black Lagoon is 1/6 figure, standing 13" tall, and is only available for ten days starting March 11 – March 21. Pre-orders are already live through Mondo for $275 with a November 2025 release date.

Creature from the Black Lagoon 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition

"Our first Mondo Showcase figure of the year has emerged from the Amazon's forbidden depths … Stuffed to the gills with iconic accessories, our definitive Creature from the Black Lagoon 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition features a premium seamless body design with ultrarealistic textures and details."

"Essentially two figures in one, our ultimate version of the Gill-Man comes complete with a swappable REVENGE OF THE CREATURE chest piece and portrait … marking the first time in 1/6 scale for this classic Universal Monsters sequel. But that's not all! This deluxe Timed Edition is available for just ten days and includes a highly detailed environmental base … an homage to vintage model kits of the 70s."

Creature from the Black Lagoon Figure

Three Extra Portrait

Upper Torso Base Stand for Swappable Portraits

Two Swappable Chest Piece

Two Pairs of Swappable Hands

Fossil Hand

Harpoon Gun with Stand

Chain and Shackle

Environmental Base

Flight Stand Base

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!