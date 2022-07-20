Mondo Unveils SDCC Exclusive 1/6 MOTU: Revelation Skeletor

San Diego Comic Con is finally here, and that means you better get your wallets ready! A massive amount of exclusives are dropping in the next couple of days, and Mondo has joined in on the fun. Some new 1/6 scale action figures are arriving for the event, including a new Masters of the Universe: Revelation Skeletor! Skeletor is limited to only 2,000 pieces and features an entirely new sculpt and deco. The figure will stand 12" tall, have 30 points of articulation, and comes loaded with a nice set of accessories. A nice set of swappable heads and hands are included, along with his staff and sword. Skeletor will have a blast with this figure, and this Masters of the Universe Revelation 1/6 Scale Figure SDCC Exclusive is priced at $220. He is expected to ship in February 2023, and pre-orders are live today at 1 PM EST here. This figure will easily sell out, so be sure to set your alarms and be on the lookout for more Mondo SDCC exclusives dropping at the same time.

"Masters of the Universe Revelation – Skeletor 1/6 Scale Figure SDCC Exclusive – Based on the hit Netflix show, MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, this brand new Skeletor 1/6th scale figure joins our ever-growing line of MOTU figures. Featuring an entirely new sculpt and paint application that captures the design aesthetic as he appeared in the series, it has over 30 points of articulation, multiple portraits, and accessories. This Skeletor figure is a celebration of MOTU: REVELATION and a love letter to the amazing design and art style that the series showcased. Skeletor: Revelation is a 2022 SDCC exclusive, and is limited to 2000 units worldwide."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Skeletor Figure

Regular Portrait

Angry Portrait

Scared Portrait

Smug Portrait

Power Sword

Havoc Staff

Havoc Staff Bladed Tip

8 Interchangeable Hands

Figure Stand