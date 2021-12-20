Monsters Inc. Gets 3000 Piece Master Craft Statue from Beast Kingdom

Your favorite Monsters Inc. characters are back as Beast Kingdom reveals their new Disney Master Craft statue. Coming in at only 3,000 pieces. James P Sullivan aka Sulley and Mike Wazowski are back with this new hand-painted and beautifully carved 12.5-inch statue. The colors on Sulley and Mike are popping with and are packed with expression as they discover the mystery of a child's laughter. Beast Kingdom has even included a separate Scream Canister and Monsters Inc hardhat for collectors to display how they wish. Monsters Inc fans can expect this statue to release between July – September 2022 and pre-orders are not up just yet. Collectors will be able to find the statue here when it is live, along with other limited edition Disney Master Craft statues.

"Bringing to life the two main characters from the animated classic, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' from Beast Kingdom launches a highly collectable statue from the 'Master Craft' series of hand painted and crafted masterpieces. Faithfully recreating the Scene when Mike and Sulley themselves are frightened by human socks, the level of detail of the two characters is unparalleled. With a focus on the deep green of Mike and the vibrant, multi-colored colors of Sulley, the two are accompanied with a highly detailed, individually numbered base and plaque as well as the aforementioned sock itself in all its glory."

"The MC-042 Monsters, Inc. Sulley and Mike 'Master Craft' is a love letter to the animated classic that is now two decades old. A fan favorite, this collectors statue is sure to bring joy to all that proudly display it. Make sure yours is ordered from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today."

Limited to 3000 pieces worldwide

Product Measurements ： Approx. 32cm height

Release Date: Q3, 2022 (7-9)