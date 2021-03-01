Monster Hunter Thunder Wolf Wyvern Zinogre Hunts at Tamashi Nations

Tamashii Nations S.H. MonsterArts four Eline is something truly unique as it brings full articulation to some ferocious beasts from a variety of franchises. This time we are getting a new deadly creature from one of the latest additions of the Monster Hunter franchise with Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. We are on the hunt for the power and electrifying Thunder Wolf Wyvern Zinogre with the newest arrival to the S.H. MonsterArts line. The Monster Hunter Zinogre is 11.12 inches long and will come with some interchangeable parts for both pairs of legs. The creature will be completely articulated with joints in the neck, shoulders, torso, and tail with translucent plastic incorporated into the fur. This is one deadly monster that fans will not want to miss for their growing Monster Hunter collection.

The Thunder Wolf Wyvern Zinogre is a creature that is packed with color, and deadly features, and Tamashii Nations did not hold back on it. From its swappable talons to the sculpted fur, thesis one MonsterArts figure that will be a deadly foe for anything you put him against. The Monster Hunter World Iceborne S.H. MonsterArts Zinogre will be priced at $127.99 and set to release in August 2021. Collectors can find it here, and they can also add the deadly Rathalos and Nargacuga to their monster collection, so be sure to check them out here.

"The fearsome Thunder Wolf Wyvern Zinogre joins S.H. MonsterArts! Exquisite sculpting captures its sharp talons (which come in two variations) and distinctive four-legged gait. The fur is rendered with translucent plastic, and the neck, torso, tail, and shoulders feature full poseability."

Product Features

Length: 11.12 inches (28.5cm)

Made of PVC and ABS

From Monster Hunter World Iceborne

Part of the S.H.MonsterArts series

Box Contents

Zinogre figure

2 Pairs of optional talons for front legs

2 Pairs of optional talons for rear legs

Stand