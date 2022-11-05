Moon Knight Receives Some Adorable Cosbaby Figures from Hot Toys

Marvel Studios Moon Knight has been an absolute blast, and I am excited to see more head our way. While a Season 2 has not been officially announced, I am sure there will be one, or at least Marc Specter will have a tie-in somewhere. With Werewolf by Night already making its debut, the darker part of the MCU is ready to be explored even further. If you are missing or just need more Moon Knight in your life, then Hot Toys is here to help with their newest set of Marvel Cosbaby figures. Both Moon Knight and Mr. Knight are getting some new and adorable figures packed with detail and Luminous Reflective elements. Both of their MCU design is faithfully captured here and will protect any fan's collection during the night. Pre-orders are not live for these new Cosbaby figures from Hot Toys, but they should be priced at $24.99. Links are not live just yet, but all things Hot Toys can be found here as well as other Disney+ Cosbaby figures here.

Moon Knight and Mr. Knight Join Hot Toys Cosbaby Line

"Moon Knight – Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Heads – In Marvel Studios' Moon Knight ,both mercenary Marc Spector and timid Steven Grant was resurrected by the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu in order to act as his armored avatar."

"Hot Toys is turning the unconventional heroes as Cosbaby, including Moon Knight in his iconic outfit with cowl and cape, wielding the crescent blades; and Mr. Knight wearing his fancy white suit completed with coat and tie, waving batons to show off some moves. Each collectible measures approximately 12 cm tall features bobble-head design with specially applied with luminous reflective coating. Summon the Suit. The new Cosbaby is great for your Marvel collection."