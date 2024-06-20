Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, moon knight

Moon Knight Returns to Marvel Legends for New Strange Tales Wave

Get ready for a story of Strange Tales as Hasbro has unveiled their latest wave of Legends figures including a new Moon Knight

Article Summary New Moon Knight action figure joins Marvel Legends Strange Tales wave.

Figure includes premium details, iconic accessories, and articulation.

Part of Build-a-Figure wave with other Marvel supernatural characters.

Available for pre-order at $24.99 exclusively through Hasbro Pulse.

Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, and made his first appearance in Werewolf by Night #32 in 1975. Marc Spector was a former Marine and mercenary, who becomes Moon Knight after being resurrected by the Egyptian moon god known as Khonshu. He embracing his second chance at life, dons a white cloak to become a vigilante and fight the things that go bump in the night. In 1984, Moon Knight joined the West Coast Avengers, and now Marvel Comics fans can continue those adventures with a new release. Getting a new white, black, and gold costume, the vengeance of Khonshu lives on and will complete your West Coast Avengers Marvel Legends 5-Pack team. He will come with Crescent Moons, Golden Ankh, and a bow staff and will be part of the Blackheart Strange Tales Build-a-Figure wave. Releasing as a Fan Channel Exclusive wave, Moon Knight is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse now. Be on the lookout for more figures in this wave with Dracula, Lilith, Brother Voodoo, Hellverine and more!

Moon Knight Joins the West Coast Avengers

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel's Moon Knight, and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible Marvel Legends Strange Tales figure includes a Marvel's Moon Knight action figure. 6-inch -scale figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel Comics Moon Knight series, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure set comes with multiple accessories, including alternate hands, Crescent Moons, and Golden Ankh.

