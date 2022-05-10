Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero Freezes the Kompetition with Storm Collectibles

Finish Him!! Sub-Zero is back and ready to freeze the competition in their place with a brand new 1/6 scale figure. Storm Collectibles is back at it once again with another impressive Mortal Kombat figure as they continue to build up their new 1/6 scale lone. Sub-Zero comes to us from Mortal Kombat 11 with high amounts of detail, articulation, and accessories. As he searches for his brother's killer, Kuai Liang will come with four pairs of swappable hands, two ice blaster effects, four ice kunai, a frost axe, and even an Ice Skull finisher.

This figure looks incredible, and Storm Collectibles is putting a lot of detail into this line. If you love Mortal Kombat, then Storm Collectibles is where you need to continue or start your collection. Sub-Zero will feature a fabric outfit as well, which only adds to his intense presence given to us here. The Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero 1/6 scale figure from Storm Collectibles will be priced at $235 ad is set to release in Q4 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to add the 1/6 scale Scorpion to have the two go toe-to-toe.

"An assassin of the Lin Kuei clan, Kuai Liang commands the power of ice and cold. Unlike other members of his clan, he and his older brother, Bi-Han, were abducted as children by the Lin Kuei and trained in the techniques of assassination throughout their lives. Though his codename is Tundra, he has now assumed the mantle of Sub-Zero to honour his brother after Bi-Han's mysterious death. With the help of his fellow Lin Kuei Smoke, Sub-Zero tirelessly hunts the one who killed his brother. Estimated Release Date: Q4 2022."

Sub-Zero 1/6 Scale Collectible Action Figure Features:

Fabric Material Outfit

4 x Pair of Hands

1 x Frost Axe

2 x Ice Blast

1 x Ice Skull

4 x Spear

Estimated Release Date: Q4 2022