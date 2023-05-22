Move In with the LEGO City Family House and Electric Car LEGO City is back to give builders endless play with even more impressive sets to enhance their growing LEGO collection

While your LEGO City continues to grow, LEGO wants to make sure the suburbs has a spot in there. A brand new set has arrived with the Family House and Electric Car that comes in at 462 pieces. Master builders will be able to build a conservatory with a dining area, as well as two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. LEGO was sure to keep the "green" elements intact as well, with an EV charge point and solar panels. Each LEGO City set does feature Road Plate to allow for connection between the sets, like the recently announced Apartment Building seen here. Three minifigures are featured, bringing a single family and dog right to your growing collection. Take this electronic car and go for a ride in August 2023 for $59.99. Pre-orders are not live, but fans will be able to find the set right here.

Move into LEGO City with the Family House Set

"This 6+ LEGO® City Family House and Electric Car (60398) playset comes with combinable room modules, including a conservatory with a dining area, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. The toy house also has a pretend EV charge point and solar panels and includes a LEGO Road Plate for connection to other sets from the LEGO City range. Just add the 3 minifigures and puppy figure for hours of imaginative house play."

"Kids can enjoy a fun build with the pictorial guide or download the LEGO Builder app for an immersive building experience. Here kids can visualize models in 3D as they build. The app also enables them to track their building progress and explore and save virtual playsets. LEGO City sets deliver endless play possibilities with feature-rich structures, realistic vehicles and inspiring characters for imaginative play that depicts daily life in a fun and exciting way."

House and car playset – The LEGO® City Family House and Electric Car (60398) toy building set features combinable room modules with lots of interior detailing for imaginative play

What's in the box? – Everything kids need to build a modular toy house and car, plus 3 minifigures, a dog figure and a LEGO® Road Plate for connection to other sets from the LEGO City range

Designed for creative play – Kids can swap the modules around to customize the toy house and open the pitched roof for easy access to the detailed interior

A LEGO® gift for ages 6 and up – Makes a fun birthday, holiday or any-other-day gift idea

Dimensions – House measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide and 6 in. (16 cm) deep, while the EV measures over 1.5 in. (4 cm) high, 4 in. (10 cm) long and 1.5 in. (4 cm) wide

