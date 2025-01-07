Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Mr. Freeze Brings An Exclusive & Icy Black Light Figure to McFarlane

A new ice age is rising in Gotham City as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Gold Label Black Light DC Multiverse figure for Mr. Freeze

Article Summary Discover the icy Mr. Freeze Black Light figure, limited to 6,550 pieces from McFarlane Toys.

Inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger's portrayal in Batman & Robin Forever, now in stunning black light deco.

The figure includes a freeze ray, collectible card, and black light display base, all for $29.99.

Available exclusively at Entertainment Earth with pre-orders open for April 2025 release.

Witness the cold embrace of immortality that has now been frozen forever in plastic glory as McFarlane Toys debuts a new Black Light Exclusive DC Multiverse figure. Arnold Schwarzenegger's infamous portrayal as Mr. Freeze is back as his very own solo release from Batman & Robin Forever. This DC Multiverse Mr. Freeze was originally the Build-A-Figure as part of McFarlane's Batman & Robin Forever figure wave, which features the dynamic duo, Batgirl and Poison Ivy. Now, he is ready to turn Gtham into ice with his very own figure that is limited to only 6,550 pieces. A new Black Light Editon of Mr. Freeze has been brought to life, featuring his armored suit from the film and blue skin. This release will also come with his freeze ray with ice effect, collectible card with holder, and a new black light display base. It is nice to see Build-a-Figures starting to get their very own limited-edition releases from McFarlane Toys and in a limited edition format. Mr. Freeze will be an Entertainment Earth exclusive and is priced at $29.99, and pre-orders are already live with an April 2025 release. Bring on the Ice Age!

DC Multiverse Batman and Robin Mr. Freeze Black Light Gold Label

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Mr. Freeze is featured in chilling black light glow deco. This incredibly detailed 7-inch scale action figure is based on the iconic Batman & Robin movie. He comes with a freeze ray with ice effect, an exclusive card stand, and a detailed black light base with two battery-powered black lights. Also included is a collectible art card with character art on the front and a certificate of authenticity on the back."

"The Dark Knight battles his greatest threats yet: cold-hearted Mr. Freeze, venomous Poison Ivy and the unstoppable brute known only as Bane. Batman finds himself at odds with his crimefighting comrade Robin, no longer satisfied with his role as a sidekick. As Mr. Freeze threatens to unleash a new ice age upon the citizens of Gotham City, the Dynamic Duo, now joined by the heroic newcomer Batgirl, must learn to work as a team before Gotham City is put on ice."

