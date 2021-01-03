Ms. Marvel Becomes Spider-Man in New Exclusive Marvel Legends Figure

Marvel Comics fans are in for a real treat as Marvel Unlimited has unveiled their 2021 membership kit. This annual kit will give comic collectors access to thousands of digital comics with additions every week. However, Marvel Legends fans are getting something special this time as they will also be getting an exclusive figure. Ms. Marvel is back, but this time she will be wearing her very own Spider-Man costume. Like her previous release, Ms. Marvel will come with secondary arms to show off her inhuman powers. She will not come in a box, but nothing stops in-box collectors from putting her in a normal Ms. Marvel Marvel Legends package. The Spider-Man costume is brightly colored and works quite well with this character; whether she is dressing up or waiting for a team-up, this will be a fun figure for Marvel Legends or Ms. Marvel fans.

The Marvel Unlimited Annual Membership Kit will also come with some more goodies too like 2 Iron Man variant comics, an Iron Man pin, and a Stark Unlimited pin. The bundled concept seems to be off, but it is filled with some great collectibles for Marvel Comics fans. The biggest prize is, of course, the exclusive Spider-Man/Ms. Marvel Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro, she combines two iconic heroes, is packed with color, and a great exclusive. The Marvel Unlimited Membership Kit is priced at $99 but can be acquired for only $84 if you act fast and can be found here. Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel fans will not want to miss out on this truly unique and exclusive Marvel Legends figure for their collection.

"Marvel Unlimited is our member subscription service that gives members unlimited access to over 28,000+ issues of Marvel's classic and newer titles, delivered digitally through your desktop web browser and the Marvel Unlimited mobile app. More classic and newer issues are added every week — as soon as 3 months after they hit stores!"

Limited edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Ms. Marvel: Spider-Man costume figure not available anywhere else!

Two variant comics:

Iron Man #1 John Tyler Christopher Blueprint Variant

Blueprint Variant Iron Man #2 Salvador Larroca Variant

Variant Iron Man: Unmasked by Skottie Young pin

pin Stark Unlimited Logo Patch

Additional

Invites and Access to Marvel Events!**

10% Off Marvel Merchandise + More at shopDisney.com*