Marvel Comics Lady Bullseye Hits Her Target with Marvel Legends

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

Lady Bullseye has arrived at Hasbro as part of their new Marvel Legends Marvel Knight wave. Working for The Hand, this deadly Marvel Comics assassin was inspired by her savior Bullseye many years ago. Lady Bullseye is trained in several forms of martial arts and can hold her own against Daredevil and Elektra. Your The Hand collection can now welcome her with this impressive new figure that features an impressive sculpt and articulation. She does not come empty-handed either as she can equip two sais, a sword, and two deadly fans. You can never have enough villains in your Marvel Comics collection, and she will be priced at $24.99. She will release alongside King Daredevil and The Fist Ninja in December 2023 and can be found right here for pre-order.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Marvel's Lady Bullseye

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Lady Bullseye and other Marvel Knights action figures! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel comics action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Daredevil comics. Marvel's Lady Bullseye Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including weapon accessories, and 2 Mindless One Build-A-Figure pieces."

Includes figure, 7 accessories, and 2 Build-A-Figure pieces.

DAREDEVIL-INSPIRED MARVEL'S LADY BULLSEYE: This Marvel's Lady Bullseye action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Daredevil comics. Makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium Marvel 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 7 accessories, including weapon accessories

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Features fully poseable head, arms, and legs to reimagine scenes inspired by Marvel comics on your shelf

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PARTS (MINDLESS ONE): This Marvel's Lady Bullseye figure includes 2 Build-A-Figure pieces. Collect other figures in the Marvel Knights assortment to assemble an additional Marvel Comics action figure (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

