Iron Studios Debuts Rafael Grampá Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Statue

Coming right off the pages of DC, Batman is back as Iron Studios unveils their latest 1:10 Art Scale piece featuring the Gargoyle of Gotham

DC Comics has recently kicked off three latest Black Label series with Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham by Rafael Grampá. This new mini-series takes dark knight fans to a new era of the bat who has ditched his persona as Bruce Wayne and is now the full-time hero of Gotham. Revisiting a hero's origin is always a challenge, but this version takes Batman down a dark road with an even darker secret to discover. Iron Studios has brought this version of Batman to life with a brand new DC Comics 1:10 Art Scale statue. Standing at 9" tall, the Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham statue shows off the Caped Crusader's new look in great detail from his newly designed cowl, cape, and batsuit. No set of the Bats is ever the same, and this one will surely stand out in any Dark Knight collection. Bring home the Iron Studios Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham 1:10 statue in December 2024 for $155, and pre-orders are already live.

Batman 1:10 Art Scale Statue by Rafael Grampá

"A potential crime weapon, in the shape of a hammer, rests on an old wooden floor at the feet of the world's greatest detective. In a Gotham City where each day seems darker, a serial killer might be connected to the past of the Dark Knight, who investigates the whole scene, observing and locating clues that only his trained eyes and mind, deductive skills, and sagacity could identify. Presenting a new design, using more credible and utilitarian elements, with a gothic and futuristic tone, the illustrator Rafael Grampá recreated the looks of the greatest protector of Gotham and Iron Studios replicates his art in the Batman by Rafael Grampá – DC Comics series #9 – Art Scale 1:10 Statue."

"Inspired by the art of the award-winning Brazilian comic book artist that received the Academy Awards of the international comic book stories, the Eisner Awards, in the Best Anthology category in 2008, Grampá gives life to a disturbed vision of the Dark Knight in the DC Comics comic book miniseries, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, in which he revisits the hero's origin, diving into the deepest and darkest corners of human nature. Batman makes the definitive choice to kill Bruce Wayne's identity forever and embraces the hood full-time and will have to deal with a Rogues Gallery that starts to emerge from the bottom of the city, besides dealing with the nature of evil itself, including the evil that hides in the darkness of his own heart, to face what is coming for his city."

