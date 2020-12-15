My Hero Academia Ochaco Levitates Into Good Smile's Pop Up Parade

Good Smile Company has announced a new addition to their growing Pop Up Parade statue line. Another iconic hero from the hit anime series My Hero Academia as Ochaco Uraraka is here. Featured in her hero costume, the statue will stand roughly 7 inches tall, and it will feature high amounts of detail, a color that pops, and a great price that would please any collector. Nothing is crazy about her design, but Good Smile Company captured her proportions and her energetic expression just right. Ochaco will now join other My Hero Academia Pop Up Parade characters with Bakugo and Izuku, who have already been revealed.

It seems that My Hero Academia goes through different phases of popularity depending on when the show is off the air. But don't let that impact your decision on getting one of these amazing collectibles, as once a show is back on the My Hero Academia, popularity will skyrocket. Good Smile Company does an amazing job giving fans high-quality statues for an inexpensive price. I hope we can continue to see more MHA characters come to this statue series in the future. The My Hero Academia Ochaco Uraraka Hero Costume Pop-Up Parade statue from Good Smile Company will be priced at $37.99. She is expected to come to the rescue in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and are located here.

"POP UP PARADE Ochaco Uraraka: Hero Costume Ver. – FLOAT!! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height, and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "My Hero Academia" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Ochaco Uraraka in her hero costume! Ochaco has been recreated with an energetic smile on her face and a charming, dynamic pose. Be sure to add her to your collection along with the other POP UP PARADE figures from "My Hero Academia"!"