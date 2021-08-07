My Hero Academia Todoroki Gets His Own Revoltech Figure

Your My Hero Academia collection is about to get even better as Kaiyodo reveals its newest figure. Coming out of the hit anime is Shoto Todoroki, who is finally joining their popular Amazing Yamaguchi figure line. Coming in at 6" tall, this half-ice and half-hot hero is ready to show the world what he is made of. Starting with interchangeable pieces, Todoroki will come with 7 faceplates, 7 hands, and 2 different hair sculpts. All of these parts will also be for some remarkable display options for this believe My Hero Academia character. Also included are some power effect attachments for both ice and fire moves, as well as some nice text sound effects to show off their powers in even greater detail.

Shoto Todoroki has been in the set light lately as My Hero Academia's newest season's story moves forward. This figure is loaded with some intense swappable parts that fans will not want, and it is not often this many swappable parts are even included. Priced at $94.99, My Hero Academia Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech No.026 Shoto Todoroki is set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders are live right here and be on the lookout for other My Hero Revoltech figures with All Might, Bakugo, and Deku.

"From the popular My Hero Academia anime, Shoto Todoroki joins the Amazing Yamaguchi action figure series! Standing around 6 inches tall, this articulated figure includes interchangeable effects to show off his powers, interchangeable facial expressions with different hair parts, and alternate hands for unique poses."

Product Features

6.01 inches (15.5cm)

Made of ABS and POM

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi line

Based on the My Hero Academia series

Includes interchangeable facial expressions, hair parts, power effects, and alternate hands

Other figures not included

Box Contents

Shoto Todoroki figure

7 Interchangeable face plates

2 Interchangeable hair parts

7 Interchangeable hands

8 Fire effects

3 Sound effects

Phone accessory