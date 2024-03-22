Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: darth vader, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Star Wars: Masters of Evil Black Series 3-Pack

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary Hasbro releases Star Wars: Masters of Evil Black Series 3-Pack as an Amazon Exclusive.

The set features Darth Vader, General Grievous, and Grand Admiral Thrawn action figures.

Figures come with unique cardbacks and 7 accessories for enhanced collectability.

Pre-order now for $79.99 with a ship date of January 2025.

The Dark Side is growing as Imperial March kicks off with some impressive Star Wars collectibles across the board. The Empire ben took over the Empire State Build with a glorious tribute to the legacy of Star Wars from over the years. Hasbro just has a Star Wars live stream that showcases a nice assortment of new figures with a big focus on The Acolyte. Well, it looks like some reveals were kept under wraps as a special edition Dark Side 3-Pack Exclusive has been announced. The Amazon Exclusive Masters of Evil set is coming soon, featuring three big bads from across the Star Wars landscape.

This special edition set consists of the Dark Lord himself, Darth Vader featuring his design from The Empire Strikes Back. Coming from the Clone Wars mini-cartoon, next is General Grievous, who has returned in his slick white cloak while wielding four lightsabers. Lastly, Grand Admiral Thrawn from Ahsoka is making his big debut featuring his live-action appearance fro the hit Disney+ series. Each figure will get its very own unique card back and will be triple-packed in one box. The Dark Side is strong with this Star Wars: The Black Series set which is priced at $79.99 and up for pre-order right now on Amazon with a January 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Masters of Evil 3-Pack

"ICONIC STAR WARS VILLAINS: From Sith Lords to military strategists, these evil masterminds served to squash sparks of rebellion and counteract the light side of the Force. This set includes action figures of Darth Vader, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and General Grievous — all formidable foes throughout the franchises lore. Fans and collectors can display these 6 inch figures (15 cm) — featuring premium deco and design, as well as multiple articulation points — in their collections."

"ENTERTAINMENT-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This 3-pack comes with a total of 7 accessories for dynamic poseability — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up. Display Star Wars fandom on your shelf with individual dark side-inspired cardbacks. Look for more Black Series action figures to recreate your favorite scenes from the Star Wars franchise on your shelf (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)"

