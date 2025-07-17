Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: biker mice from mars, nacelle

Nacelle Unveils Limited Biker Mice from Mars 3-Pack SDCC Exclusive

The Nacelle Company arrives at SDCC with some new exclusives for Biker Mice from Mars including a special figure 3-Pack

Limited to only 500 collector-ready sets, each box features special SDCC 2025 branding and premium packaging.

These figures match the current Walmart releases but come in exclusive SDCC packaging for dedicated collectors.

Priced at $100, the set will be available at SDCC 2025 at Booth #2547, alongside exclusive Biker Mice magnets.

The Nacelle Company is bringing the Biker Mice from Mars to San Diego Comic Con 2025 as they debut their first SDCC-exclusive. A special edition 3‑Pack is hitting the convention floor featuring Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie, who are packed all together in one impressive collector-ready box. Marking a milestone in franchise history, this set will be limited to just 500 units, each sporting the official SDCC 2025 logo and premium packaging designed for dedicated Biker Mice from Mars. It appears that these figures are the same ones that can be found in Walmart stores now, but now with a new box.

We have gotten our hands on these figures from Nacelle, and we have nothing but amazing words to say about each of them. While their motorcycles are not featured, getting all three Biker Mice in one box is pretty sweet and a fun SDCC exclusive. Collectors who are attending the San Diego convention will be able to find these hot dog-loving mice for $100. They will be available at Booth #2547, and be sure to snag those exclusive magnets as well.

Biker Mice from Mars 3-Pack SDCC Exclusive – 500 Pieces

"The Nacelle Company, a leading force in reimagined classic pop culture franchises, announced that two San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusive figure sets based on the popular Biker Mice From Mars animated series will be available for purchase by attendees during the convention week."

"Biker Mice from Mars 3-Pack – SDCC Exclusive (MSRP: $100): The set features premium, fully articulated versions of Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie, marking the first time in franchise history that the iconic trio is offered together in one package, and it also represents the first-ever SDCC exclusive for Biker Mice From Mars. The set includes a collector's box featuring the official SDCC Exclusive 2025 logo, which will be available exclusively for this release and is limited to 500 units, making it a centerpiece-worthy release for any fan or collector."

