Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Big Bad Toy Story, fresh monkey fiction, Naughty or Nice Collection, santa

Naughty or Nice Santa Pocket Collection Debut by Fresh Monkey Fiction

Fresh Monkey Fiction is back with the Naughty or Nice Collection for 2023 with some brand new crowdfunding holiday goodies for your stocking

The holidays are coming right into your pockets as Fresh Monkey Fiction kicks off the Naughty and Nice Collection for 2023. We have already seen new Santa and Reindeer are arriving for this new crowdfunding release, but a Pocket Collection is also on the way. That is right, 1:18 scale Santa is ready to join you for some holiday fun and will come in at 4" tall with 5 points of articulation. Five figures are bringing in the holiday spirit with Santa, Krampus, Sgt. Santa, Jolly Santa, and, of course, Zombie Santa. Each figure will get accessories with candy canes, presents, and maybe even some coal.

Fresh Monkey Fiction will be teaming up with Big Bad Toy Story to bring The Naughty or Nice 2023 Collection to life. Just like Series 1 and Series 2, the Pocket Collection will have a Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) pre-order, meaning they need a minimum order requirement to be made. At the moment, each Pocket Santa seems to be at 625 each with a $19.99 price tag. Give the gift of a Pocket Santa in the holidays to come with the expected Q1 2025 release with pre-orders already live with BBTS. Be sure to also check out the main Naughty or Nice Collection campaign from Fresh Monkey Fiction. Ho Ho Ho!

The Naughty or Nice Pocket Santa Collection Revealed

"We are continuing our line of Christmas themed 1:12th (6-inch) scale action figures. The Naughty or Nice Collection includes multiple versions of Santa Claus, plus this year we are introducing our Christmas Reindeer and 4" Pocket Santa action figures to round out your Naughty or Nice Christmas collection. Each figure has been designed and sculpted by toy industry veteran Arlen Pelletier (Hasbro Marvel Legends, Star Wars & Mezco 5 Points, MDS, One:12) with the attention to detail and playable articulation fans expect and deserve."

"The Naughty or Nice Collection was made possible through our retail partner BigBadToyStore as a Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) Pre-Order item, which means we needed to reach a minimum amount of pre-orders to move these figures into production."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!