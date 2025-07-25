Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, sdcc

NECA Booth SDCC '25 – Horror Lives with Wednesday, Terrifier & More

San Diego Comic Con 2025 is here, and we were able to check out a few booths on the convention floor like NECA

Article Summary NECA's SDCC 2025 booth unveiled exclusive figures from Chucky, TMNT, and Bride of Frankenstein.

First looks at upcoming Wednesday figures and a detailed Harry Potter Common Room diorama impressed fans.

Horror icons like Art the Clown, Michael Myers, M3GAN, and Predator: Badlands were big highlights.

Beetlejuice, Ben Cooper Kids, and Universal Monsters lines showcased new retro-inspired collectibles.

San Diego Comic‑Con 2025 is here, and we are lucky enough to have someone on the floor giving us closer looks at some of these booths. One of which is NECA, which already brought some heat with their convention-exclusive figures, with new Tiki Terror Ben Cooper Kids Series, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon "Bodacious Beach Bros. 4‑pack, a Glow-in-the-Dark Bride of Frankenstein, and Child's Play 3 Ultimate Surf's Up Chucky. Well, Chucky greeted fans of NECA's booth at SDCC, bringing this unreleased concept art to life, bringing plenty of summer vibes to the convention. Some old and new collectibles were showcased for a stroll around the booth, starting with the upcoming Wednesday figures, which look better than the previous teaser. The latest Harry Potter Common Room Diorama was also on display, which is currently up for pre-order at a mighty $300.

NECA has been dominating the horror scene with some pretty impressive collectibles, and those were surely on display here. From replicas of Chucky & Tiffany to the new Chucky TV Series Blind Box mini figures, this was just the start. A new Predator: Badlands figure was also teased at their SDCC booth, showing the new hunter and his faithful Weyland robot. Other figures on display include Pamela Voorhees, Michael Myers, M3gan, The Evil Dead, The Pilgrim from Thanksgiving, Ghostface, The Howling, Krampus, and An American Werewolf in London. One slasher did steal the spotlight as Terrifier was on display with a look at the upcoming Toony Terrors and the standard and bloody version of Art the Clown. These figures are soaked in blood and ready for your collection, with NECA perfectly capturing this new and widely popular slasher in great detail.

The end thing off, NECA was sure to showcase some of their new and already released Beetlejuice figures. The Dante's Inferno Room is massive, and the new Sandworm figure is a work of art, followed by Bob, who is just fun to see as a figure. There was also a nice display for the popular and fan-favorite Ben Cooper Kids figures that capture some iconic Halloween costumes from the past, with new costumes for Pee-Wee Herman, some iconic slashers, Alf, Dungeons & Dragons, and even Jaws. Lastly, Universal Monsters was on display with a look at their Classic Movie Monster card pack figure that's bringing back some retro packaging and design,s but in 7" scale and modern articulation. Stay tuned for more SDCC 2025 reveals as they come along, with information about pre-orders as they arrive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!