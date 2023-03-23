Creature From The Black Lagoon Ultimate Figure Up For Order From Neca NECA has finally fully revealed their new Creature From The Black Lagoon Ultimate figure, and it is up for preorder.

Creature From The Black Lagoon is arguably the most popular Universal Monsters character, and with good reason. The design, the music, and the performance by the late Ricou Browning. It all adds up to one of the most unique and interesting monster movies of all time. The character has endured in a way that makes his fellow monsters blush, so when NECA grabbed the license, the obvious first question was when the Creature figure would be made. We had to wait a while, but after being revealed late in 2022, the figure is finally up for preorder. He will come with four sets of hands and three heads, all with different portraits. The sculpt looks great, and the wash on his scales is incredible. Check it out below.

Creature Is The Most Anticipated Figure In The Line

"The debut of Universal's 1954 film The Creature from the Black Lagoon took audiences deep into the Amazon! This 7" scale Ultimate action figure depicts the mysterious and terrifying Creature in extraordinary detail. It comes with three extra pairs of hands and three interchangeable head sculpts. Display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

What an incredible line this has been so far. It is impossible to pick a favorite figure, as all versions of every monster have been expertly done, but Dracula is the leader in the clubhouse for me. Right now, looking at these pictures, Creature may just take the throne. Here's hoping that we also get an accessory set for this one, some underwater theming for our figure displays would be pretty neat. Now the wait begins for them to reveal the black-and-white version as well. Until then, this color version will more than suffice.

You can preorder the new Creature From The Black Lagoon NECA figure right here.