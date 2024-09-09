Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: beetlejuice, NECA

NECA Debuts Creepy 1:1 Life Size Replica Baby Beetlejuice Doll

Get ready to summon the Ghost with the Most as NECA debuts a terrifying 1:1 replica doll of Baby Beetlejuice in all of is horror

Article Summary NECA releases a 1:1 life-size replica of Baby Beetlejuice from the new "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" film.

This exacting replica features 5 points of articulation, poseable eyes, and rooted synthetic hair.

Baby Beetlejuice stands 14” seated and 19” lying flat, and has a weighted body for realism.

Available for $129.99, the doll is a perfect addition for any Beetlejuice or horror collector.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has hit theaters, giving fans a long-awaited sequel to the hit 1988 Tim Burton film Beetlejuice. In the first film, the recently deceased couple, the Maitland summon this bio-exorcist to remove the living from their house, However, his methods are a little extreme and they need to now find a way to stop him and his madness. This new film take place many years after and brings back characters from the first film like Lydia Deetz and introducing new one like her daughter Astrid.

NECA is now bringing some of that juice to life with a truly creepy creation with a 1:1 life size replica of Baby Beetlejuice. Yes, that is right, this monstrosity has been exactingly duplicated from the big screen in great detail and with 5 points of articulation. He will have poseable eyes, rooted synthetic hair, and a weight body for a slightly more realistic design. Standing 14" tall when seated and 19" tall lying flat, this wicked release will be a true horror show for any creepy collector out there. Fans can buy this life-size Baby Beetlejuice right now from NECA for $129.99.

The Juice Needs His Bottle with New NECA Replica

"The juice is loose! Birthed from the mind of director Tim Burton, the Beetlejuice Baby is here! Own a life-size replica doll of the breakout character from the 2024 film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. This 1:1 doll is based on Baby Beetlejuice's on-screen appearance and has been exactingly duplicated. With 5 points of articulation, the doll features poseable eyes, synthetic rooted hair, movie authentic deco, a weighted body, and tailored clothing. It's a centerpiece addition to your Beetlejuice collection and a wonderful addition to your family! The doll measures 14 inches when seated and 19 inches when lying flat. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

