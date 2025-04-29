Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Alien: Romulus, NECA

NECA Debuts Deluxe Suspended Lab Xenomorph Alien: Romulus Figure

A new Alien: Romulus action figure is on the way from NECA as they debut their new Deluxe Suspended Lab Xenomorph

Article Summary NECA unveils a Deluxe Suspended Lab Xenomorph figure inspired by Alien: Romulus's horror roots

The figure recreates the iconic XX121 scene with a wall or ceiling-mount display and wired, posable elements

Features include an articulated jaw, sliding inner mouth, and acid-burned lab ceiling display piece

Alien: Romulus collectors can pre-order the $69.99 deluxe figure now, with Q3 2025 release at the NECA Store

Alien: Romulus returned the franchise to its terrifying roots, blending sci-fi horror with claustrophobic dread. Set between the events of Alien and Aliens, the film follows a young crew of scavengers who stumble upon a derelict Weyland-Yutani research vessel adrift near a remote colony. They plan to rob the ship, acquiring their starship pods to travel to a new star system and get away from the harsh planet below. However, upon exploring the ghost ship, they find blood-smeared walls and the aftermath of an unspeakable slaughter. The previous crew had seemingly unleashed the XX121 Xenomorph, as it worked its way through the ship. After taking down the entire crew, it would soon die, with its acid blood having it suspended from the floor above.

Our heroes witness the suspended XX121 Xenomorph above them, and now collectors can too with NECA's newest Deluxe Alien: Romulus figure. Mount this bad boy on your ceiling or wall. This dangling, dead Xenomorph is nicely sculped and features a wired tail, articulated jaw, and sliding inner mouth. Enhance your Alien display for $69.99, and this release will arrive first at the NECA Store and is set for a Q3 2025 release.

Alien: Romulus – Deluxe Suspended Lab Xenomorph XX121

"From Fede Alvarez's hit 2024 film, Alien: Romulus, comes the return of the famous Xenomorph that started it all! After a brutal battle against the Weyland-Yutani security forces, the alien hangs suspended in the ceiling of the ship's lab when its acid blood burns a hole through the floor… the very blood that gave scientists access to the DNA of the ultimate killing machine."

"This deluxe figure from NECA features posable wires to hang the maimed Xenomorph and includes a display piece of the acid-burned lab ceiling designed for mounting on your wall or ceiling. The figure also features an articulated jaw, sliding inner jaw and a wired tail. Packaged in a clear collectors' display box, it's sure to be the centerpiece of your Alien: Romulus collection!"

