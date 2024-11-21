Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: disney, NECA, the nightmare before christmas

NECA Debuts New 7" The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington

Return to Halloween Town with NECA as they unveil the return of The Nightmare Before Christmas with some brand new Ultimate figures

Article Summary NECA reveals new Ultimate figures for The Nightmare Before Christmas fans, starting with Jack Skellington.

Jack Skellington's figure includes 8 swappable faces, various hands, Zero the dog, pumpkins, and more.

This collector-friendly figure is priced at $36.99 and set for release in December 2024.

Expect more figures like The Mayor, Sally, and Jack as Sandy Claws to follow in the lineup.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a stop-motion animated classic directed by Henry Selick and conceived from the mind of Tim Burton. The story follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, a magical and spooky place that celebrates Halloween year-round. However, he has grown tired of this repeated event and wants something new to start the fire from within him. After a stroll in the woods, he stumbles upon Christmas Town. This mystical and wintery town is filled with holiday cheer, and Jack decides to take over the role of Sandy Claws, but mischief follows. This stop-animation series is iconic and captures Tim Burton's wacky ideas perfectly, and now NECA is bringing them to life with a new set of Ultimate action figures.

Jack Skellington is kicking off this new set of figures from NECA, capturing his iconic and lengthy designs with a nice variety of swappable parts. This will include eight swappable face plates, a variety of hands, some pumpkins, a picture, a Halloween Jack-in-the-Box, and his ghost dog Zero. This figure looks remarkable; the thin arms could be alarming, and hopefully, they do not snap easily. Pre-orders are starting to arrive online for $36.99 with a December 2024 release and keep an eye out in stores that hold NECA products, like Target, as well. Be on the lookout for other figures in line with The Mayor, Sally, and Jack, such as Sandy Claws.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Ultimate Jack Skellington

"Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town himself, returns as a fully articulated figure from NECA. Featuring intricate pinstripe paint, Ultimate Jack Skellington stands approximately 8 inches tall and includes multiple interchangeable heads and hands, pumpkins, picture frame, Zero the ghost dog with flight stand, jack-o'-lantern-in-the-box, and display stand. Comes in collector-friendly packaging with opening front flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!