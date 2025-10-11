Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: IT, NECA, Pennywise

NECA Debuts New IT: Welcome to Derry 1/4 Scale Pennywise Figure

Coming to life from the upcoming series Welcome to Derry, NECA has crafted up some new Pennywise figures for your collection

Article Summary NECA unveils a 1/4 scale Pennywise figure inspired by HBO's IT: Welcome to Derry prequel series

Pennywise stands over 18 inches tall, with full articulation, alternate heads, and a red balloon accessory

Figure boasts detailed sculpt based on the new series, with pre-orders available at $134.99 for Q2 2026 release

Also announced: 7-inch Ultimate figures featuring Pennywise as Bob Gray and a smaller version of the new design

IT: Welcome to Derry is the next installment of the hit Stephen King series, as this new supernatural horror prequel returns to 1962 Derry, Maine. Witness the 26 years before the arrival of the Losers Club and take a look back at the early days of Pennywise, weaving his way into the town's dark history. The show will surely expand on Stephen King's It mythos, and Bill Skarsgård will return as the infamous entity Pennywise. To coincide with the series, collectors can now bring home the horror of Derry with a new figure from NECA as they deliver their striking 1/4‑scale Pennywise action figure.

Standing over 18 inches tall, this figure will feature full articulation, interchangeable heads and hands, and the iconic red balloon. It is inspired by his appearance in the Welcome to Derry series, featuring that iconic modernized clown look, rugged costume, and a creepy grin to lure you in. Pre-orders for the IT: Welcome to Derry 1/4 scale Pennywise the Clown are already up for pre-order at $134.99. He is set for a Q2 2026 release and will be joined by two other 7" scale Ultimate figures with Bob Gray as Pennywise and a smaller version of this design.

IT: Welcome to Derry Pennywise 1/4 Scale Action Figure

"From the twisted world of horror author Stephen King and the HBO series IT: Welcome to Derry! Pennywise the Dancing Clown returns to NECA's quarter-scale line to haunt your shelf. Looming over 18 inches tall, this Pennywise action figure is fully articulated and includes interchangeable heads and hands, and a red balloon with wire. It's sure to be the centerpiece of your horror display!"

Product Features

18 inches (45.72cm)

1/4 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the IT: Welcome to Derry TV series

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Pennywise figure

Alternate head sculpt

Alternate balloon holding hand

Ballon

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!