NECA Debuts New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Old Lady Leatherface

New The Texas Chainsaw Massacre figures are coming soon from NECA including Leatherface in his Old Lady Mask

Article Summary NECA reveals new Leatherface figure in the infamous Old Lady Mask from Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974).

Figure includes tailored clothing, the chilling mask, and iconic accessories like knife and plate of meat.

Inspired by Ed Gein, the real-life killer who influenced Leatherface’s unforgettable look and style.

Fully articulated 8-inch figure available for $44.99, with pre-orders open now and shipping in Q2 2026.

A new NECA figure is on the way as things get sinister with their newest Leatherface, which brings one of horror cinema's most disturbing icons to life. Inspired by Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), Leatherface dons the chilling "Old Lady Mask" worn during his grotesque kitchen scenes. The figure stands 8" tall and has full articulation, along with detailed fabric clothing, and accessories like a kitchen utensil and a plate of meat. With the latest Netflix Monsters series still fresh in mind from October, this incarnation draws heavy influence from Ed Gein.

Gein was the real-life killer and body snatcher whose crimes startled the nation in 1950s Wisconsin. Gein notoriously fashioned masks and clothing from human skin, lending a horrifying realism to Leatherface's mask and apron. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre might not have been real, but inspired by real events is not far off, and NECA has captured the disturbing feel quite nicely here. The Leatherface with Old Lady Face figure is another twisted addition that horror fans can add to their collection for $44.99. Pre-orders are already live, with a Q2 2026 release.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface with Old Lady Mask

"From Tobe Hooper's classic 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, NECA presents an all-new clothed action figure of Leatherface in his Old Lady mask! The legendary killer comes dressed in tailored fabric clothing honoring the retro-style clothed action figures of the past. Donning his iconic "Old Lady" look with cooking apron and creepy mask, this fully articulated, 8-inch figure includes an alternate hand, knife, long hammer, spoon, cleaver, plate of meat, and bracelet accessories. Bring home Leatherface to cook your next family dinner! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

Box Contents

Leatherface with Old Lady Mask figure

Alternate hand

Hammer

Cleaver

Knife

Spoon

Plate of meat

