Three Jokers Red Hood Kicks Some Ass Thanks to McFarlane Toys

Red Hood is easily one of my favorite DC Comics characters as he is pretty much just Nightwing, but with more sass and guns. I easily have a love-hate relationship with McFarlane Toys as they are the only ones dropping DC Comics action figures, but they have been slacking lately. One of the newest lines has started to hit shelves with the Three Jokers line that included Batgirl, Batman, the three different versions of Joker, as well as Red Hood. Batgirl and Red Hood were the two that really popped out to me, and I finally got a Red Hood in hand to check out; while I was impressed, there were a lot of interesting changes I noticed.

For starters, this is not the first Red Hood figure to come out from McFarlane Toys, as they also release a more standard comic book version. This version was only offered in the Nightwing vs. 2-Pack and was a solo Walgreens Exclusive, and he is very hard to come by now. A Walmart Exclusive Unmasked Hood was released, but without that mask, it is not the same and many collectors thought the same. So it was a relief to know a new, more realistic version of Red Hood was coming from the dark Batman: Three Jokers storyline. However, after all is said and done, we do have to talk about the elephant in the room; he does not come with guns! That is right DC Comics did task no more guns with their collectibles which does ruin a lot of these figures, but that does not stop collectors.

McFarlane Toys did think ahead and sculpted two guns holding hands-on Hood, which is nice. With some Mezco Toyz Weapons Bundles, I was able to add a nice 1/12 scale set of guns to the figure and it enhances everything about him. The other biggest issue with Hood is his hands; McFarlane decided to add different hand sculpts so hands can not be swappable as it's an odd hand/wrist combo. It does make some awkward poses, but it is nothing to a dedicated collector. Everything about Hood is nice and I appreciated the modern design on the character, which makes the red and black stand out from each other.

The DC Multiverse line is all over the place, and it does not seem like they really know where they are going. Some figures are super simple and excellent while others are silly and really are meant to be placed in one pose. Red Hood is a mixture of both as he has a great design with a fun sculpt and great color that makes him stand out. The missing guns do drop his level down as we should not have to buy extras to get a full figure, but if we did I would love for McFarlane Toys to release a Weapons Locker Expansion to help fuel our collecting natures. If you are looking for a Red Hood figure, then look no further and he is available here; just be sure to get some guns before he arrives.