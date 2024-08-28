Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Archie Comics Mondo Gecko

NECA is diving into the sewers with a new set of comic book inspired Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures like the Stump Wrestling Turtles

Mondo Gecko comes equipped with accessories like a skateboard, guitar, microphone, and pet lizard.

Action figure showcases Mondo Gecko from the Archie Comics TMNT Adventures series, a fan-favorite character.

Available now at Target stores and online for $36.99, perfect for collectors expanding their TMNT lineup.

Mondo Gecko is a fan-favorite character from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. He was introduced in the original 1980s cartoon and then later appeared in various comics like the Archie Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe Adventures series. Originally a human who mutated into a lizard, Mondo is known for his cool demeanor, love for skateboarding, and chill vibes. He has often teamed up with the Turtles, taking on Shredder and other villainous mutants who wreck their vibe.

NECA is now bringing the Archie Comics version of the turtles to life with a new set of action figures. Mondo Gecko is ready to kick back with a brand new release that will come with his skateboard, guitar, microphone, lizard pet, cup, and variety of swappable hands. It is nice to see NECA continuing to expand its TMNT line to new comic series that are beloved by fans. Mondo Gecko is just one of many new figures coming to life from the Archie Comics era of turtles and these figures are already starting to arrive in Target Stores and online right now for $36.99.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Archie Comics Mondo Gecko

"It's the definitive Mondo Gecko for your TMNT collection! This action figure is straight from the pages of Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures comic book series from Archie Comics! Mondo Gecko has left the music biz to join the Turtles in their pursuit to do good!"

This action figure is straight from the pages of Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures comic book series from Archie Comics!

This Mighty Mutanimal comes with a load of accessories, including extra hands, skateboard, guitar, pet gecko, soda cup, and microphone!

Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging and features all-new illustrations by original TMNT comic book artist Ken Mitchroney.

