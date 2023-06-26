Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, tmnt, usagi yojimbo

NECA Drops Limited Edition Space Adventure Usagi Yojimbo Figure

NECA has done it again by revealing a extremely limited edition figure for Usagi Yojimbo as this ronin bunny is reaching for the stars

It has been a pretty incredible weekend for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans, with a massive drop from multiple companies. It seemed that everything has arrived just in time to help promote the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film. While this is not a TMNT release, a turtles ally is back with an impressive and very limited edition figure. The white samurai rabbit himself, Usabi Yojiimbo is back, and a new black and white Stan Sakai figure. This version seems to be exclusive to their shop and will have some extra accessories compared to a wider release from NECA later on. However, multiple versions are offered with autographs, remarques, and even sketches right on the box. A sketched Usabi Yojimbo comes in at a whopping $250 but would be well worth it. These rabbits are selling fast and can be found right here; stay tuned for a standard Space Usagi later on.

The Space Usagi Yojimbo Figures are Vanishing Fast!

"Attention Usagi Yojimbo fans! Are you ready to add the ultimate collectible to your shelf? Introducing the Neca 7 inch Space Usagi figure, now available for preorder. This highly detailed figure captures the iconic look of Space Usagi in all his black and white glory. The blaster, knife, and S.P.O.T. are featured in metallic as an exclusive to our version! Standing at 7 inches tall, this collectible is sure to make a statement in any fan's collection."

"But the fun doesn't stop there – this figure is a limited edition, with only 989 units produced for the Stan Sakai Edition & 250 units for the Dogu Publishing Edition. And to make it even more special, both editions come with a special slip case for display. Plus, each figure comes with a limited edition trading card signed by Stan! Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of Usagi Yojimbo history."

Pre-Order now to secure your spot in the limited run. This is a must-have for any Usagi Yojimbo fan, so don't wait – order yours today!

PRE-SALE

Stan Sakai Edition: Limited run of only 989 | Options are: unsigned, signed on the box, or head remarque on the box

| Options are: unsigned, signed on the box, or head remarque on the box Dogu Publishing Edition: Limited run of only 250 | Quick Sketch on the box

| Quick Sketch on the box Estimated Shipping Date is August 1st, 2023. Once your order is ready, you will receive a separate email with tracking information.

Note: All Signatures, Remarques, and Quick Sketches are signed on the slip case.

