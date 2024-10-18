Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: beetlejuice, NECA

NECA Unveils Beetlejuice Ultimate with Dante's Inferno Room Deluxe Set

A new Beetlejuice Ultimate figure arrives from NECA as collectors can now bring home their own Dante’s Inferno Room Deluxe Set

Article Summary NECA introduces a stunning Deluxe Set featuring Dante's Inferno Room from the 1988 movie Beetlejuice.

The playset includes movie-accurate LEDs and measures 18 inches tall and 24 inches wide for standout display.

An exclusive Ultimate Beetlejuice figure with trench coat and spikes comes with swappable faces and hands.

Available exclusively from NECA for $149.99 with pre-orders closing on November 6; ships by Q2 2025.

It's showtime once again as NECA is bringing back the mischief of the 1988 dark comedy Beetlejuice with a new release. Say hello to Dante's Inferno Room, the hottest nightclub in the Afterlife, and now it can come home to your growing collection. This new mighty play set stands 18" tall and 24" wide, featuring the club faithfully sculpted right off the screen. NECA was sure to even include movie-accurate LEDS, allowing this bad boy to light up and turn up the heat for you, Beetlejuice. Speaking of the Ghost with the Most, a new Ultimate figure will also be included with this set, capturing his Trench Coat design with Spikes popping out.

A lot of detail was put into this figure and he will come with four swappable faces as well as a variety of interchangeable hands. It is not often that play sets are released for 7" figures, and while this is a very specific scene from Beetlejuice, there is a lot of collectors can do with Dante's Inferno Room. This deluxe set will be a NECA Store Exclusive for $149.99 and pre-orders are limited and will close on November 6, with the set expected to ship in Q2 2025.

Beetlejuice (1988) Ultimate & Dante's Inferno Room Deluxe Set

"Take your Beetlejuice display to the next level with this deluxe diorama set from NECA! Recreated from the iconic scene in the original 1988 Tim Burton film, Dante's Inferno Room is the hottest nightclub in the Afterlife! This highly detailed diorama is a great multi-tiered centerpiece for your whole collection and features movie-authentic LEDs."

"It comes with an exclusive Ultimate Beetlejuice articulated action figure sporting his spiked trench coat look from the scene. Standing over 18 inches tall and two feet wide, this diorama requires three AAA batteries (not included) and features USB-C plug-in capability (cable not included). Some assembly required."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!