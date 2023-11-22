Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Alex murpy, NECA, robocop

NECA Unveils Limited Edition Autographed Alex Murphy RoboCop Figure

Before RoboCop cleaned the streets, Alex Murphy tried to stop crime and now NECA brings him back with a new limited edition figure

Article Summary NECA announces a new Alex Murphy RoboCop action figure, limited to 475 pieces.

Figure includes signed card by RoboCop actor Peter Weller, available exclusively online.

Comes with multiple accessories: swappable parts, OCP helmet, and two guns.

Collector-friendly packaging with authentic details, releases on November 27.

Before he became RoboCop, he was just Alex Murphy, an OCP Law Enforcement Office who wanted to help clean up the streets. However, after meeting Boddicker's gang, he gets a very gruesome fate, but it turns him into the one and only RoboCop. NECA has just announced a very impressive new action figure that fans of this sci-fi classic are not going to want to miss. Releasing as a NECA Store Exclusive, Alex Murphy comes to life with a new 7" scale figure that will come with a card signed by the legendary RoboCop actor Peter Weller. This exclusive figure will be limited to only 475 pieces and will come with quite a bit of accessories with a swappable bloody arm and chest, featuring his grim fate. He will also come with three head sculpts, OCP helmet, and two guns. This is the ultimate RoboCop figure that dedicated collectors will be able to get their hands on Monday, November 27 at 12 PM EST here. "Dead or Alive, You're Coming with Me."

RoboCop Ultimate Alex Murphy (OCP Uniform) w/ Signed Card

"Before he was a legend, he was Alex Murphy, dedicated OCP law enforcement officer! Even after his death at the hands of Boddicker's gang, he continues to serve and protect as RoboCop, law enforcement of the future."

"This Ultimate action figure from the cult classic movie is highly articulated and comes packed with accessories: interchangeable battle-damaged bulletproof vest, battle-damaged right arm, battle-damaged hand, two sidearms that fit in a holster, extra hands, and three interchangeable heads (helmeted, unhelmeted, and screaming) with the likeness of Peter Weller. The 7" scale figure comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap. Included in this NECA Store exclusive bundle is a replica Alex Murphy OCP ID Card signed by Peter Weller!"

