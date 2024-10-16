Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: bride of chucky, child's play, NECA

NECA Unveils New Deadly 10" Chucky Figure from Bride of Chucky

Chucky is back as NECA has unveiled their latest collectible featuring the killer doll from the horror-comedy film The Bride of Chucky

Article Summary NECA introduces a new 10” Chucky figure from Bride of Chucky, featuring the iconic scarred look.

The collectible showcases seven points of articulation and a tailored fabric outfit.

Chucky is packaged in a replica Good Guys box, enhancing its display appeal.

Pre-orders are open for $69.99, with release set for Dec 2024/Jan 2025.

NECA is back as the infamous killer doll known as Chucky is back, and it has a brand new, updated release. The Child's Play franchise, created by Don Mancini, follows the notorious fictional killer known as Charles Lee Ray. During a shootout at a toy warehouse, Charles uses voodoo to bind his soul to one of the warehouse's Good Guy dolls, with this one being named Chucky. The first film arrived in 1988, giving audiences a nice blend of horror and dark humor as Chucky goes on a bloody path to transfer his soul from the doll into a human body. The film series has a variety of sequels, including Bride of Chucky, which gave Chucky his more modern iconic scarred look.

NECA is now bringing this version of the Good Guy Doll back as he gets a new NECA Store Exclusive figure. Coming in at 10" tall, this killer doll is featured with seven points of articulation along with a fabric tailored outfit. Chucky is then packaged up into a miniature replica of the Good Guys box, which has seen better days, only adding to the display of this Bride of Chuck figure. Pre-orders are already live and only on the NECA Store for $69.99, and he is set for a December 2024/ January 2025 release.

Bride of Chucky – Chucky 10″ Scale Action Figure

"Say hello to your friend 'til the end! From the horror-comedy film Bride of Chucky, the world's most notorious doll is back on the rampage, but this time he's met his match… his old flame Tiffany. This 10-inch-tall Chucky action figure from NECA features seven points of articulation and wears authentic, tailored soft goods clothing recreated from his on-screen appearance. Comes in replica packaging of the infamous "Good Guys" box!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!