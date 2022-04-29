Negative Zone Spider-Man Arrives with 3,000 Piece Marvel Statue

Diamond Select Toys is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Diamond Comics, and to help, they are debuting new collectibles. One of them is the return to the Negative Zone, as Spider-Man dons one of his classic suits. The Marvel Comics Negative Zone Spider-Man PVC Statue from Diamond Select Toys is heading our way. The statue will come in at 10" tall and will feature Spider-Man in the black and white Negative Zone suit in an action stance. The web-slinging hero is displayed on top of an NYC streetlamp and is bursting with color. To make things even more interesting for Spidey fans, this Negative Zone Suit statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces.

We do not see a lot of references or collectibles to Spider-Man's cool Negative Zone Suit. We have seen it in the game Marvel's Spider-Man as well as a new figure arriving from Hasbro for their Retro Marvel Legends line. This suit is very slick, and the bright white design really shines compared to his classic red and blue design. This will be a fun new statue for any webheads collection, and the Diamond Comics 40th Anniversary Marvel Comics Gallery Negative Zone Spider-Man is a Previews Exclusive. This means fans will be Abel to find pre-orders online like right here or at their local comic book store for $49.99 with an August 2022 release.

"Diamond Comics 40th Anniversary Marvel Comics Gallery Negative Zone Spider-Man Previews Exclusive Diorama. A PREVIEWS Exclusive. A Diamond Select Toys release! For the 40th anniversary of Diamond Comics, we're taking a trip to the Negative Zone! Spider-Man's striking black and white outfit is captured in this exclusive variant diorama, with Spidey perched atop a New York City streetlamp. Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this PREVIEWS Excusive detailed sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. This figure is limited to only 3,000 pieces, so order now!"