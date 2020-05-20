Overwatch Reinhardt Brings Honor and Glory with Good Smile Company

It is time for honor and glory as Good Smile Company announces its newest Nendoroid figure. This one is here just in time for the Overwatch Anniversary Event as Reinhardt stays bold and proud. We saw this figure teased during Good Smile Company a couple of months back but it looks like it's his time to finally shine. Reinhardt is ready for action with this nicely detailed and captivating collectible. Good Smile Company brings honor to Overwatch fans with this figure and he is packed with some game accurate accessories. Reinhardt will come with a second head that shows off his human face. He is also featuring his classic armor set and will come with Rocket Hammer and Barrier Shield. He will also be coming with a posing rod, display base, and a cup he can hold on top. This figure is ready to get back into battle and any Overwatch fan or Reinhardt main will be delighted to bring him home.

This is one Overwatch Nendoroid figure that packs the perfect amount of detail and accessories. The barrier is a huge part of playing with Reinhardt and it's nice that they stayed faithful to the character. The special event Overwatch Reinhardt Nendoroid figures from Good Smile Company will be priced at $68.99. No detail has been given on when he will be released but pre-orders are live and you can find him located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Overwatch Nendoroid figures here and build your own team. What characters do you think deserve the Nendoroid treatment next?

"The heavily-armored Reinhardt charges into battle with his Rocket Hammer and always has his Barrier Field ready if his team comes under heavy fire. Keep this Overwatch Nendoroid Figure from Good Smile Company by your side and he will use those tools to protect you as you game."