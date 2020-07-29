Halo Infinite Join NERF as the MA40 Blaster Gets a Remake

The Xbox exclusive franchise Halo is coming back with its newest addition Halo Infinite. Hasbro is celebrating this event with the release of a new NERF gun blaster from the game. The MA40 is ready for action once again with this 10 dart clip gun. Master Chief will be most impressed with this as it will also include a digital code for the Halo Infinite game. The MA40 Blaster will have a tactical gal that will allow for customization with other NERF accessories.

Halo fans are getting pretty hyped for the return of the franchise. This Replica Blaster is a great way to get the hype started and with the customization aspect, it'll be great collectible to have. The NERF Halo Infinite MA40 blaster is priced at $49.99. The blaster is ready to hit the NERF battlefield in October 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Halo Infinite is expected to arrive Holiday 2020 so get your blaster ready.

"The Nerf Halo MA40 blaster is inspired by the one in Halo Infinite, capturing the look of the blaster from the next chapter in this legendary video game franchise! Imagine yourself as the Master Chief and go into battle against the alien alliance! Challenge opponents with this motorized, clip-fed blaster that unleashes 10 darts in a row. It comes with a removable, 10-dart clip and 10 Official Nerf darts, enough to fully load the clip. The Nerf Halo MA40 blaster includes a game card with a code to unlock a digital asset in the Halo game.*"

"To start playing, hold down the acceleration button to power up the blaster's motor, then press the trigger to fire 1 dart. Press the trigger again to fire another dart. It comes with a rail riser that attaches to the blaster's tactical rail, so you can customize the blaster with Nerf accessories (not included). Eyewear recommended (not included)."

This MA40 blaster is inspired by the one in Halo Infinite, capturing the look of the blaster from the next chapter in this legendary video game franchise

Scorch the battlefield with motorized dart blasting! Hold down the acceleration button to power up the motor, and press the trigger to fire

Includes a 10-dart clip and 10 Official Nerf Elite foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality

Attach the included rail riser to the blaster's tactical rail, to add customizing Nerf gear and accessories (not included)

It includes a game card with a code to unlock a digital asset in the Halo game*