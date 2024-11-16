Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

New 1:1 Replica Batman Classic TV Series Cowl Arrives from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys debuts new DC Direct Batman cowl replica 1:1 scale collectible from the hit Classic TV Series from 1966

Article Summary Discover the new 1:1 scale Batman cowl replica from McFarlane Toys, inspired by the 1966 TV series.

Iconic Adam West cowl features vibrant 60s style, crafted from hard plastic, standing 21 inches tall.

A perfect collector's item with a display stand, not wearable but rich in nostalgia for fans.

Pre-order the classic cowl now for $99.99, releasing January 2024 to enhance your Batman collection.

McFarlane Toys is finally back with a new 1:1 scaled cowl replica as they continue to bring the legacy of Caped Crusader. The first cowl we saw was from the Tim Burton 1989 film, which was simple, nicely sculpted, and was an exact 1:1 replica. Now, they are turning back the clock with a new replica as the 1966 Batman TV series comes to life once again. Back in 1966, the Caped Crusader finally arrived on the TV screen in a vibrant style that easily reflected the pop culture aesthetic from that era. Played by the iconic Adam West, this version of Batman learned into more humor and colorful theatrics but did continue to kick butt and crime-fighting with style.

Batman had a suit to fit this 60s era, with an eye-catching blend of gray and blue and a lightweight cowl with small bat ears. This make is now nicely crafted right from the TV with a new 21" tall statue that is crafted from hard plastic, not the soft good mask that was offered to collectors of the Batman 1966 DC Multiverse figure. These cowls are not wearable but will be incredible collector's items for dedicated fans of the iconic 1966 series. Pre-orders are already live online on sites like McFarlane Toys Store for $99.99, and they are set for a January 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys – Batman Classic TV Series (1966) Cowl Replica 1:1

"Kapow! The debonair millionaire Bruce Wayne may seem like your average cool cat, but you would be wrong! With the flip of a Shakespeare head bust and… to the Batcave! Gotham City is filled with a rogue's gallery of criminals eager to unmask the Batman, but they are thwarted by the Caped Crusader's own clever ways."

1:1 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on the Batman: Classic TV Series from 1966

Stands approximately 21" tall (including the base)

Includes display stand

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls

