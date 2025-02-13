Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

New $50 Maximum Marvel Legends Spider-Man Divides Collectors

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” figures including the debut of Maximum Spider-Man

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new Maximum Series Spider-Man with 90s nostalgia and stunning Todd McFarlane sculpt.

Loaded with unique accessories, this $50 figure rivals premium brands like S.H.Figuarts and Sentinel.

These deluxe features include swappable heads, web effects, and exclusive web shooter hands.

Marvel Legends offers affordability, durability, and value compared to pricy figures from MAFEX and others.

Last month, Hasbro unveiled a brand new product with an upgraded Marvel Legends line titled the Maximum Series. The Legends Team told collectors that this new line would deliver classic figures with the best deco, accessories, and articulation they could offer. Spider-Man is kicking off this new collection, highlighting his time in the 90s with a sweet Todd McFarlane Marvel Comics sculpt. This figure is more than your average release, too, as he is loaded with accessories with three swappable heads, a Spider-Sense attachment, and a variety of swappable hands, including a non-gloved web shooter design. Other additions include an assortment of web effects from weblines, a web-shield, a web display base, and even hand attachments. The Maximum Series seems like Hasbro's way of trying to go head to head-with S.H.Figuarts, Sentinel, and even MAFEX.

A standard Marvel Legends Spider-Man costs about $24.99, usually with only a pair of hands and one web effect or swappable head. However, this figure comes with a massive set of accessories, including some we have not seen before on a Spider-Man. While many collectors might already have doubles of webs and heads, this "deluxe" figure can be a single purpose for any fan. The new web-attaching hands are unique to the figure, and we have only seen releases like this with Figuarts or Sentinel figures. Times have changed, and toy collecting is no longer a cheap endeavor. When you spend money now, it needs to be worth it, and getting a Spider-Man that has everything you need for the character is pretty incredible.

As an avid toy collector, MAFEX, Sentinel, Mezco Toyz, and even S.H.Figuarts already charge over $100 for most of their figures. Heck, the S.H. Figuarts No Way Home Green Goblin is $165, which is insane, so something 1/3 the price, comic book accurate, is a treasure. One of the most significant issues with those brands is the small and tight parts and joints that easily snap. Wasting $125 for an Into the Spider-Verse figure that immediately breaks right out of the box is a ripoff, and that does not happen nearly as often with Marvel Legends. While a $50 price tag might seem insane, it is not unusual for action figures nowadays, with popular figures from Mythic Legions, Savage Crucible, and even Super7 already getting a $50 release. Pre-orders are set to arrive today for the Maximum Series Marvel Legends Spider-Man on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers at 1 PM EST.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!