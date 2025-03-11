Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: iron giant, Super7

New 7" Tall The Iron Giant Deluxe Figure Coming Soon from Super7

Walmart Collector Con arrives this week with a new selection of exclusive collectibles including the arrival of The Iron Giant

Released in 1999, The Iron Giant is an animated science fiction film directed by Brad Bird and based on Ted Hughes' 1968 novel The Iron Man. Set in 1957, during the Cold War, the film goes on to follows a young boy named Hogarth Hughes who discovers a massive, sentient robot. This friendly robot has crash-landed near his town and befriended Hogarth. The Iron Giant is an essential deadly weapon, but he has chosen to be good rather than embrace his more destructive side. Super7 is now getting Iron Giant fever as they debut a brand new figure for the upcoming Walmart Collector Con. Super7 already has new collectibles for this beloved animated film, including a variety of ReAction figures and a Super Cyborg.

It now looks like a new set of Deluxe Iron Giant figures are on the way, and the first one is arriving for the Walmart Collector Con event. Coming in at 7" tall, this new figure will feature all of the details you know and love about this robotic hero and is fully articulated. He will also come in new blister card packaging, and it is unknown if any accessories will be included. The figure does get the new lower Super7 Ultimates price, similar to what they have done with the Thundercats, which focuses on the figures and not the accessories. Pre-orders are set to arrive on 3/13 at 10 AM EST for $35 for the Walmart Collector Con.

The Iron Giant Deluxe Figure from Super7

"Both timeless and timely, the story of discovery and redemption in the classic animated film The Iron Giant still resounds with fans to this day. Super7 is proud to add The Iron Giant to their lineup of 11" tall, clear, highly articulated Super Cyborgs. Featuring a see-through plastic shell and five removable panels that expose its inner workings as well as a 1.5" Hogarth accessory figure, The Iron Giant Super Cyborg clear Iron Giant will have you seeing the enormous robot in a whole new light!"

7" Tall

Deluxe Blister Card Packaging

Fully Articulated

