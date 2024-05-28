Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, marvel, spider-man

New Avengers: Infinity War Spider-Man Bust Coming Soon to Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some brand new statues for collectors like the return of Spider-Man from the infamous Infinity Saga

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils a new Iron Spider mini-bust from Avengers: Infinity War.

The bust features high-detailed textures and the iconic red, gold, and blue suit.

Limited edition collectible priced at $130, available in Q1 2025 for pre-order now.

Designed by Nelson X. Asencio and sculpted by Juan Ramos, limited to 1,000 pieces.

In Avengers: Infinity War, the Iron Spider suit makes its stunning debut, marking a significant evolution in Peter Parker's journey as Spider-Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This advanced suit was designed by the one and only Tony Stark, taking Peter's work with the Stark mentorship to new levels. Introduced during a critical battle with the Black Order, the Iron Spider suit was deployed to save Peter from lack of oxygen as he climbed onto the Ebony Maw's ship to save the wizard. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this suit is slick and adds a nicely detail dash of Tony Stark flair to Spider-Man's wardrobe. Gentle Giant Ltd. has now returned to The Infinity Saga once again as they debut their latest limited edition mini-bust.

Standing 6" tall, the Iron Spider suit is faithfully brought to life, featuring textured detail, blue eyes, and that sleek logo with gold, red, and blue colors. The Iron Spider suit easily helped Spider-Man join the Avengers in their desperate struggle to prevent Thanos from obtaining all six Infinity Stones. Now, collectors can bring this suit home for $130, with Spider-Man arriving in Q1 2025. Pre-orders are already live online with Gentle Giant Ltd., and fans can also reverse one at their Local Comic Book Store.

Marvel Studios' The Infinity Saga Spider-Man Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Spider-Man has arrived in the MCU, and in Gentle Giant LTD's MCU-inspired line of busts! Based on his armored appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, this approximately 6-inch mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Ramos!"

