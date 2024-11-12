Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: brave new world, captain america, lego, marvel

New Captain America: Brave New World BrickHeadz Arrive from LEGO

LEGO is getting ready for a new era of Captain America with a brand new BrickHeadz set featuring Sam Wilson and Red Hulk

Article Summary Meet the new Captain America and Red Hulk in LEGO's BrickHeadz set, launching December 2024.

Includes 202 pieces, features Captain America’s shield and wings, and Red Hulk's bold design.

Perfect for Marvel fans aged 10+, these figures stand over 3 inches tall for play and display.

Priced at $19.99, this set is a must-have for collectors of Marvel and LEGO enthusiasts alike.

Marvel Studios is ready to kick off the countdown to Doomsday and Secret Wars with some heat. Next year's, films are going to be some of the best yet, with Captain America: Brave New World taking things to new heights. The story will continue Sam Wilson's journey as the new Captain America after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This film will surely have some surprises and a fiery new Marvel Comics introduction with the arrival of the Red Hulk. LEGO was sure to capture these two iconic Marvel heroes with a new Marvel Studios BrickHeadz set that comes in at 202 pieces. Standing roughly 3" tall, these little guys are nicely crafted with adorable brick built detail, with Captain America in his new suit with shield and wings. The Red Hulk is also ready to either join Cap or take him down with this bulky all-red design. This is the first Captain America: Brave New World set to arrive from LEGO, and it is not a bad start. We can expect more to arrive in the coming months, and these sets drop on LEGO and in-stores starting December 1, 2024, for $19.99.

LEGO BrickHeadz Captain America & Red Hulk Set

"These collectible LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Super Heroes make a great gift for kids aged 10 and up who are fans of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World. The buildable Sam Wilson Cap and Red Hulk toys feature authentic details, including his shield and wings. Each brightly colored figure stands on a sturdy baseplate, making LEGO BrickHeadz Marvel Captain America & Red Hulk Figures (40668) perfect for play and display."

Super Hero characters for kids – Boys and girls aged 10 and up and fans of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World can bring Cap and Red Hulk to life in colorful BrickHeadz™ style

2 buildable BrickHeadz™ models – Both characters are authentically detailed, with features including Cap's shield and wings

Mini Marvel giants – Comprising 202 pieces in total, the Cap and Red Hulk figures each stand over 3 in. (8 cm) tall

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!