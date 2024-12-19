Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics

New DC Comics Batman (Hush) 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica Revealed

A new set of collectible Batman cowl’s are on the way from McFarlane Toys in glorious 1:3 scale featuring iconic batsuits from over the years

Article Summary Discover McFarlane Toys' latest 1:3 scale Batman cowls inspired by iconic comic and cinematic designs.

Explore the stunning new Hush cowl, capturing Jim Lee's distinctive blue and gray Batman look.

The Hush cowl stands at 7” tall and is a perfect addition for comic book display enthusiasts.

Available now for $14.99, this collectible is a must-have for Batman fans and collectors alike.

McFarlane Toys is really taking advantage of their DC Comics license, and it is incredible to see. One of their latest releases has been replica 1:3 scale cowls, bringing the comic book and cinematic legacy of the Dark Knight to life. Unlike other superheroes, the World's Greatest Detective has worn tons of different bat suits over the years. It is a smart move not only to bring them to life in action figure form but also to bring the cowls to their own collective. Their newest release comes right from the pages of DC Comics, which is inspired by the celebrated 2002–2003 storyline Batman: Hush.

The Hush cowl captures the sleek yet imposing design featured in Jim Lee's artwork, trading in that iconic black design for a new blue color. Hush is one of Batman's most iconic tales, pitting him against a mysterious new villain who knows who is under the mask. Standing 7" tall, this cowl will surely stand out compared to the rest as it is the first one to arrive, featuring one of Batman's blue and gray suits. Hush fans will surely want this in their comic book display, and these 1:3 cowls are only $14.99 and can be found right now at the McFarlane Toys Store.

Batman (Hush) 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

"As a child, Bruce Wayne lost his parents in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on Batman: Hush.

Stands approximately 7" tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!