New DC Comics Quarter Scale Batman Statue Arrives from Tweeterhead

Return to Gotham City in style as Tweeterhead has unveiled a new set of statue from the world of DC Comics including the Dark Knight

Article Summary Tweeterhead unveils a new 26” tall Batman statue in black and gray, posed atop a Gotham-inspired rooftop with a gargoyle.

The quarter-scale Maquette is limited to 350 pieces and available for order exclusively on Sideshow Collectibles for $705.

Features include two portrait options for Batman: one with classic taller ears and another with modern shorter ears.

Pre-orders are now live with the collectible scheduled to arrive in May 2025; payment plans are available.

The Dark Knight is back as Tweeterhead has unveiled a new DC Comics statue to release alongside their new Catwoman statue. Batman is now back and in his signature black and gray suit as he is getting a new quarter-scale Maquette that stands a whopping 26" tall. Displayed on top of a Gotham-inspired rooftop with a gargoyle, Batman is posed in an action stance as he is ready to dish out some vengeance. This iconic Batsuit is nicely sculpted with gray and black elements and that signature yellow utility belt. Tweeterhead does have the Dark Knight holding a Batarang as well, and this version will only be offered through Sideshow Collectibles. Limited to only 350 pieces, DC Comics fans will want to be sure to snag up this $705 statue to display alongside Tweeterhead's new Quarter Scale Catwoman statue for a nice balance of love and rivalry. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow with payment plans being offered with the Caped Crusader set to arrive in May 2025.

Sideshow and Tweeterhead Debut New Batman 1:4 Scale Maquette

"This fully sculpted polyresin statue showcases Batman in a "Neo Classic" take on his costume, atop a gargoyle and Gotham-inspired rooftop – ready to fight! Reflected in a dynamic action pose and batarang ready, this Batman is sculpted and painted with the expert artistry Tweeterhead is known for."

"This Batman Maquette comes with two portraits, one with "Classic" taller ears, and one more "Modern" with shorter ears, giving Batman fans the option to display him whichever way they prefer! This new 1:4 scale release will be only available in the "Black & Grey" edition, which will be offered exclusively through Sideshow. This piece will have a limited edition of 350 pieces retailing for $700, and is currently available at Sideshow.com for Pre-Order!"

