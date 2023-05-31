New DC Comics Statues Arrive from McFarlane x DC Direct Clear some shelf space as McFarlane Toys is back with some new Direct statues featuring some iconic DC Comics characters

McFarlane Toys is back with some brand new DC Direct statues capturing some iconic characters from the DC Universe. Batman, Joker, and Harley Quinn are back with some delightful newly sculpted releases. First is a brand new Batman Black & white statue coming in at their 109th release featuring the design from the pages of Batman #53. Designed by DC Comics artist Lee Weeks, this 1/10 scale statue will embrace the dark for any collection. Things then get a little more colorful with a brand new Harley Quinn Red, White & Black statue based on the artwork from Stjepan Sejic. Quinn is up to no good once again and is featured in her classic costume with a mallet in hand and will pair perfectly with other 1/10 scale DC Direct DC Comics statues.

Lastly, we return to DC Comics as the cover of Batman #93 comes to life, showcasing The Joker with a broken Batman mask and cape. Sitting upon his throne, this sinister statue is packed with some impressive detail and color. This impressive release is beautifully sculpted and captures the artwork of Tony Daniel, giving the artwork a 3D twist. Each of these pieces captures these beloved DC Comics characters nicely and will be an asset to any fan's Batcave or evil lair. McFarlane Toys has each priced at $124.99 with an October 2023 release, and all three can be found right here for pre-order.

Enhance Your DC Comics Collection with McFarlane x DC Direct

"Batman Black & White: Batman by Lee Weeks statue is a stunningly designed piece that captures an iconic Batman look and design from the pages of Batman #53."

1:10th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Statue is based on artwork by Lee Weeks.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

109th statue in the long-running Batman Black & White Statue Line.

"Pulled from the pages of the best-selling DC Black Label book Harleen, comes this stunning and dynamic take on Harley Quinn by artist and writer Stjepan Sejic."

The design features Harley's classic costume with her iconic mallet.

1:10th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Statue is based on artwork by Stjepan Sejic.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

In scale with both the Batman Black & White and The Joker Purple Craze statue lines.

"Straight from the cover of Batman #93, comes an iconic design of a legendary charcter. Seated at the cinema with joker cane in hand, comes a The Joker design from Tony Daniel's that is an instant classic. As the cover says, "Nothing quite like a KNIGHT at the theater!"

Seated at the cinema with joker cane in hand.

1:10th Scale Statue.

Made of polyresin.

Statue is based on artwork by Tony Daniel.

Hand-numbered on the base.

Limited Edition.

In scale with both the Batman Black & White and The Joker Purple Craze statue lines.

