Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, superman

New DC Direct Batman and Superman Statues Revealed by McFarlane

Bring home the Worlds Finest as McFarlane Toys has unveiled some brand new statues of Batman and the Man of Steel

San Diego Comic Con 2023 might have ended, but McFarlane Toys still has more reveals up its sleeve. A new McFarlane Toys Summer Showcase has arrived, and up first are not one but three new DC Direct statues. Get ready for some new action of the World's Finest, as new Batman and Superman pieces are on the way. Up first is a 500 limited run Jokerized Batman from Todd McFarlane's iconic Batman #423. From that signature pose and new purple deco to Joker spray paint and laughing paint, this is a sweet statue.

Batman is then getting a new Year Two statue that is limited to 500 pieces and features the Caped Crusader flying over Gotham. Another piece of McFarlane artwork comes to life at 15" tall and features 90s cape glory. The last statue brings Superman front and center right from the pages of DC Comics' iconic Action Comics #1. Limited to only 500 pieces, Superman lifts a car above his head, recreating that iconic cover in 3D. All three of these DC Direct statues are McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive with a November 2023 release. Year Two Batman (here) and Action Comics #1 (here) are priced at $499.99, and the Jokerized #435 Bat is $199.99 and found here.

Jokerized by Todd McFarlane

"The iconic 100th Batman Black & White statue returns to market, but with a very different look! Based on McFarlane's cover work from Batman #423 the statue features an alternate look as if The Joker himself had applied the paint decoration. Don't miss out on the Batman Black & White: Batman by Todd McFarlane (Jokerized) statue."

1:10th Scale Statue

Made of polyresin

Statue is inspired on artwork by Todd McFarlane's cover for BATMAN #423.

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition out of 500

Statue measures approximately 9.5" tall

McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive!

Batman Year Two by Todd McFarlane

"McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Limited Numbered Edition #/500. DC Direct Statue Batman Year Two is based on the artwork by Todd McFarlane. Pulled from the pages of Todd McFarlane's legendary run drawing Batman, comes the definitive Todd McFarlane Batman Statue. In 1:10th scale and dynamically flying over Gotham City comes this breathtaking Batman statue in his iconic blue and grey suit from Detective Comics #578."

1:10th Scale Statue Made of polyresin

Statue is inspired on artwork by Todd McFarlane

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition Out of 500

Statue measures approximately 15" tall

Superman Action Comics #1 (DC Direct – DC Reactivated)

"McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Limited Numbered Edition #/500. DC Direct Statue is based on Superman Action Comics #1. The most famous comic book cover of all-time is now the ultimate statue for any DC collector. Celebrate Superman's 85th anniversary with this timeless and stunning tribute to Action Comics #1 and the first appearance of Superman."

Made of polyresin

Based on the cover artwork of Action Comics #1

Hand-numbered on the base

Limited Edition out of 500

Statue measures approximately 17" tall

Exclusive to the McFarlane Toys Store!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!