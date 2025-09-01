Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: cinderella, disney, iron studios

New Disney's Princess Cinderella Statue Arriving from Iron Studios

It is that time of the month when Iron Studios crafted up greatness with new Art Scale statues including Cinderella at the Ball

Article Summary Disney's Cinderella gets a new anime-styled statue from Iron Studios, capturing her ball transformation.

Standing 7.4 inches tall, Cinderella wears her iconic blue dress and glass slippers for collectors to enjoy.

This Cinderella statue is available for pre-order at $69.99, releasing in June 2026 through the Iron Online Store.

Iron Studios is known for its high-quality, detail-oriented collectibles made for passionate Disney Princess fans.

Cinderella is one of Disney's most beloved princesses and starred in the 1950 film based loosely on the fairy tale by Charles Perrault. After the passing of her father, she finds herself being mistreated as the housekeeper for her stepmother and stepsisters. However, this does not break her spirit as she remains kind and hopeful, befriending woodland animals and dreaming of a better life. One fateful evening, she gets help from her Fairy Godmother and is transformed into a beautiful vision to attend the royal ball. This was the moment she was waiting for as she captured the prince's heart, but she must flee before midnight.

Iron Studios is now casting the beauty and magic of Disney's Cinderella with a new animated and anime-styled statue. Standing 7.4" tall, Cinderella is back in her iconic blue ball dress and glass slippers as she prepares to enter the Prince's ball. This anime-themed Disney statue is pretty unique, and it will be a highlight for any Disney Princess fan. Pre-orders are already live for $69.99 on the Iron Online Store with a June 2026 release.

Statue Cinderella – Disney's Princess – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

