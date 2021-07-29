New Funko Soda Vinyls Arrive With Monopoly, Sword Art, and More

Funko is back with limited edition Vinyls releases as part of their growing Funko Soda figure line. The Funko Soda line has been extremely popular mainly due to the fact that each release is very limited in quantity, and there is a chance of a Chase Variant. Each figure is usually designed with some animated style which always seems to give off some Saturday Morning Cartoons vibes like the cast of Hanna-Barbera. Some new Soda Vinyls have been released with a wide variety of franchises covered yet again, from Teen Titans Go! and Rat Fink to anime hits like Sword Art Online. The first current wave of Soda figures includes:

Disney Villains – Maleficent – 15,000 Pieces – Flaming Chase

Monopoly – Mr. Monopoly – 10,000 Pieces – Ghostly Chase

Naruto Shippuden – Naruto Uzumaki – 12,500 Pieces – Full Sage Chase

Sword Art Online – Kirito – 12,000 Pieces – Dual Sword Skill Kirito Chase

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Casey Jones – 10,000 Pieces – Baseball Bat Chase

Teen Titans Go! – Metal Beast Boy – 10,000 Pieces – Metallic Beast Boy Chase

Ad Icons – Rat Fink – 5,000 Pieces – Silver Metallic Chase

With this wave of Funko Soda figures, my favorites are Mr. Monopoly and Kirito. Sword Art Online they do not get a lot of cool collectibles, and Kirito gets a unique and simple design, and his dual-bladed Chase is a nice touch. As for Maleficent and Mr. Monopoly, each of them has a pretty amazing Chases giving us the cool ghost Monopoly man who wants all the funds stored in Free Parking. Each of these Funko Soda Vinyls is already up for pre-order, which fans can find out in a variety of places, including here, here, and here. Be on the lookout for some of these hitting stores as well in October 2021 at the usual locations at Hot Topic, BoxLunch, and even your Local Comic Book Store.