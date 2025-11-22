Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys, kong

New Godzilla x King Frost Bite Blast Shimo Coming Soon from Hiya Toys

Coming to life Godzilla x King: A New Empire, Hiya Toys has revealed their newest Exquisite Basic figure with a. New Shimo variant

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils the new Frost Bite Blast Shimo figure from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Shimo features icy spikes, pale scales, a glacial glow, and comes with attachable Frost Bite Blast effect.

This fully articulated Shimo stands 17cm tall with detailed paint applications and translucent dorsal fins.

Pre-orders are open now for $78.99, with the figure set to release in Q4 2026 for MonsterVerse collectors.

Shimo is a powerful ice-based titan that was introduced in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. She served as one of the film's major threats, as she was controlled by the tyrant Skar King, forcing her to utilize her unique ice abilities. The Star King planned on using her cryogenic abilities to dominate the other titans and attempt to reshape the world, but Godzilla and Kong had something to say about that. By the end of the film, she was finally freed of his control, and now Hiya Toys is bringing her back with a new Exquisite Basic Series figure.

This new design showcases her reptilian and dragon-like features, with icy spikes, pale scales, and a chilling frosty aura. This new Frost Bite Blast variant captures Shimo with a new "glacial glow" and translucent icicle spikes. She will feature a fully articulated body and come with a First Bite Blast that can be attached to her mouth. Godzilla collectors can now add a new updated titan to their MonsterVerse collection, and pre-orders are already live through the Hiya Toys online store. The Godzilla x Kong Frost Bite Blast Shimo is priced at $78.99, and she is set to release in Q4 2026.

Hiya Toys Godzilla x Kong – Frost Bite Blast Shimo

"Beyond Frost! Brand new Frost Bite Blast Shimo from GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE joins Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series. GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE released in 2024. This time, it thrusts Kong and Godzilla into a colossal confrontation with an unknown menace lurking within our world. Exploring deeper into origins of Titans."

"This new EXQUISITE BASIC Series Frost Bite Blast Shimo stands approximately 17CM tall, crafted with attention to detail, faithfully reproduces every aspect of Shimo's appearance from the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Features multiple joints throughout the body, ensuring an authentic appearance while providing a wide range of articulation. When illuminated, the finely textured body features multi-layer paint applications that reflect a glacial glow, while the translucent dorsal fins shimmer with icy brilliance, showcasing the majestic presence of this ancient Titan."

