New Gold Label Line Art Deadpool Statue Revealed from McFarlane

Step into the world of Marvel Comics as McFarlane Toys brings iconic heroes to life with new collectibles scaled statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Deadpool Line Art Gold Label 1:10 scale statue inspired by New Mutants #98

The statue features a unique black and white sketch design echoing Deadpool’s iconic comic debut

Includes a themed display base, removable backdrop, and collectible art card for fans and collectors

Available now for $34.99, perfect for Marvel and Deadpool enthusiasts seeking exclusive collectibles

In New Mutants #98, the mutant team led by Cable is facing new troubles, as members of the team have started to vanish or are in danger. The group's morale is low, and with the pressures of being both heroes and young mutants finding their identities still at a high. The comic does find Cable and Cannonball training in the Danger Room, only to be greeted by the mercenary Deadpool, who has been hired to kill Cable. Since his debut, Deadpool has reached new levels of popularity with multiple ongoing comic book solo series at Marvel and three live-action films! McFarlane Toys is now bringing back the first full appearance of Deadpool as they continue to expand their growing Marvel Comics collection.

This marks the second release of this statue, but now the Mer with the Mouth will have a new Line Art deco. Inspired by the cover of Marvel Comics' The New Mutants #98, this new Gold Label 1:10 statue is nicely sculpted with a unique black and white sketch deco. The statue will have a themed display base along with a removable backdrop that can be used with the statue's display. If you need more of that incredible Rob Liefeld artwork in your Marvel Comics collection, then look no further, as this variant Goal Label is what you need. Collectors can purchase the Line-Art Deadpool 1:10 statue right now on the McFarlane Toys Store for $34.99.

Deadpool (The New Mutants #98) Line-Art Gold Label 1:10

"Introducing for the first time, the Merc With a Mouth, the extra-lethal Deadpool! Plus, this issue also contains the first appearance of Domino!"

Product Features:

Inspired by The New Mutants Issue #98.

Featured in line art deco.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL collectibles.

