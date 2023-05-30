New Hello Kitty and Friends Mushroom Collection Arrives at BoxLunch A new collection has arrived at BoxLunch as Hello Kitty and Friends are back and are embracing the way of the mushroom

The global lifestyle brand Sanrio is back with a delightful new Hello Kitty collection from BoxLunch. Take to the forest and sit upon this magical mushroom collection that features some vintage-inspired mushroom iconography. New character art is also showcased, featuring Hello Kitty and Friends on pins, mugs, sweaters, hoodies, backpacks, hats, shirts, and much more. Each release is packed with color and character, giving Kitty fans an adorable new wardrobe this summer. Fans will be able to find all of their favorite characters in this collection with Cinnamoroll, My Melody, Pompompurin, Little Twin Stars, and of course, Kitty herself. This new Mushroom Collection can be found in BoxLunch stores today as well as online right here. Be sure to also get ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse while you are at BoxLunch (here).

Bring Hello Kitty's Mushroom Collection Home Today

"BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer specializing in fan-favorite merchandise, has teamed up with global lifestyle brand Sanrio® to launch a new line of Hello Kitty® merchandise available in stores and at BoxLunch.com. Hello Kitty and Friends are back in a supercute new program featuring vintage-inspired mushroom iconography with adorable new character art. Fan-favorite characters including My Melody, Little Twin Stars, Pompompurin, and Cinnamoroll join Hello Kitty in this exclusive new collection, giving fans of all ages countless ways to wear their love of the kawaii icons on their sleeves."

"Whether it's Hello Kitty and Friends mushroom character pins, a playful mushroom-shaped My Melody Loungefly backpack, Pompompurin and Cinnamoroll Raglan Tee, Little Twin Stars Mushroom Tee, a set of Hello Kitty and Friends Mushroom coffee mugs, or even a Hello Kitty and Friends Mushroom License Plate cover, fans of the brand can indulge in their fondness for these timeless characters featuring a new mushroom twist. The collection will be available in BoxLunch stores and online starting on May 29, 2023."

